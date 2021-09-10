Living it up! Amelia Gray Hamlin has been attending a slew of A-list events during New York City Fashion Week while rocking the sexiest outfits following her split from Scott Disick.

Not only has the 20-year-old been partying during the glitzy week in fashion, but she also walked in her first show as a model for Bronx and Banco.

Amelia’s proud mom, Lisa Rinna, gushed over the momentous career moment. “Look who’s walking in her first show for @NYFW,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned an Instagram Story photo of her youngest daughter getting glammed up backstage. “And she’s closing the show!!” Amelia later shared videos of her runway walk, which appeared to take place on a rooftop space, via her own Instagram Stories.

Amelia opened up about how she was feeling on the heels of her split from Scott, 38, amid the buzz of Fashion Week.

“Relaxed?!” the reality star laughed while speaking with E! News about her mood at the event. “But I love the stress. I’m so excited to be here. It’s amazing. I’m so excited to be back and just in action and around people. … I’m so grateful to be here.”

Life & Style confirmed on September 7 Amelia and Scott ended their 11-month relationship after Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged Instagram DM from the reality TV dad shading ex Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA with her boyfriend, Travis Barker.

The “heartbroken” Flip It Like Disick star “wasn’t expecting” Amelia to “dump him” and has been “desperately trying to win” her back,” an insider told Life & Style about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

However, it may be an uphill battle because Amelia’s loved ones “are warning” her “not to fall for his pleas.” In particular, her mom, 58, thinks her daughter “deserves better” and has become “unimpressed by Scott’s behavior.”

While Scott and Amelia’s relationship had been “a little bumpy over recent months,” the alleged leaked DM on August 30 was the “straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Younes, 28, who previously dated Kourtney, 42, from 2016 to 2018, took to his Instagram Stories to share an alleged exchange between him and Scott. “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” the French boxer captioned the post August 30.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” read Scott’s alleged message, to which Younes allegedly replied, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro.” The screenshot showed that the duo do not follow each other.

