Growing pains? Amelia Gray Hamlin “is definitely feeling left out” when it comes to boyfriend Scott Disick‘s relationship with ex and coparent Kourtney Kardashian, a source tells Life & Style.

The model, 19, “reads all of the stories” about the Talentless founder, 38, “still being in love” with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, says the insider. “Amelia doesn’t necessarily believe them all, but she does see that Kourtney still has this crazy hold over him — and it has nothing to with their three kids.”

Courtesy of Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

Scott and Kourtney dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015. They share children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Following the Poosh.com founder’s split from boyfriend Younes Bendjima in 2019, Kourtney seemingly remained single until settling down with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The A-list couple went public with their romance in February 2021 and have been going strong ever since.

“Scott really doesn’t like that Kourtney has moved on with Travis,” the source notes. “It really bothers him; that’s not a secret.” As a result, Amelia, who began seeing the Flip It Like Disick executive producer in late 2020, “can’t help” but feel “jealous,” the insider reveals. “It hurts her.”

This isn’t the first time Scott and Kourtney’s dynamic affected his love life. In August 2020, he and girlfriend Sofia Richie called it quits for good after nearly three years together. “I just think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think to be with you or to be with me — but it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage,” Scott told Kourtney of his split from Sofia during a March 2021 episode of KUWTK.

“It’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together and are friends,” the New York native added. “When you first get with someone, everybody is making changes … but then, when it sinks in, and it becomes real life, it’s a lot different.”

Despite Scott and Amelia’s feelings, Kourtney is remaining neutral and out of the picture. “She isn’t intentionally trying to hurt or ice Amelia out, she just doesn’t want to get too invested in who Scott is dating,” a separate source explained to Life & Style.

“She hasn’t anything against Amelia, but she does feel that Scott is dating girls that are way too young,” the insider assured. “Unless it becomes really serious, like Scott gets engaged, she’s not really bothering with it.”