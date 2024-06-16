Gary Wayt got engaged to Amber Portwood in May, but before he was in a relationship with the Teen Mom star he was married to another woman named Caitlin Haynie, In Touch can exclusively confirm. Caitlin filed for divorce from the Indiana resident in 2016, according to online records obtained by In Touch.

The divorce documents reveal that Caitlin and Gary, 39, were married on July 21, 2013, and separated on January 1, 2016. They had no children together and the marriage was officially dissolved on June 7, 2016. The exes divided property amongst themselves and she kept the lease on their marital home. They did not have any shared vehicles or debt amid the marriage.

Gary and Amber, 34, started dating in the fall of 2023 and she introduced him to fans on the June 6 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The couple made headlines on June 11 when Gary was confirmed as a missing person in North Carolina. The case was officially closed by the Bryson City, North Carolina, Police on June 14.

“Update: Gary Wayt has been located,” the police department’s statement said. “No further information available at this time. Case is closed.”

Amid Gary’s disappearance, a Teen Mom fan page reported that he and Amber had an explosive argument before he went missing on June 9. However, the MTV star shut down that story while appearing on a YouTube live stream on June 12. She revealed that she and her fiancé had an “emotional discussion” before he left the home they were staying in in the mountains of North Carolina.

“It had something to do with the fact of his parents being Vietnamese and me being who I am,” Amber explained.

Amber has a 15-year-old daughter, Leah, with ex Gary Shirley and a son, 6, with Andrew Glennon. She lost custody of her son in 2022 and he now lives in California with Andrew, 40. Meanwhile, Amber’s relationship with Leah has been complicated over the years, which has been heavily documented on Teen Mom.

On the June 6 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Amber joined Leah, Gary, 37, his wife, Kristina, and their daughter for dinner to celebrate Leah’s birthday. A clip from the dinner went viral after Leah broke down in tears after Amber accused her of having an “attitude” and called her a “d–k,” while also fighting with Gary. Fans slammed the reality star on social media after seeing the controversial scene.