Amber Portwood's Ex Gary Seen on Tinder After Disappearance

Moving on? Amber Portwood’s ex-fiancé Gary Wayt was spotted on Tinder less than one month after his disappearance in North Carolina and subsequent split from the Teen Mom star.

Teen Mom fan Instagram account TeenMomFanz shared screenshots of Gary’s verified account on the dating app on Tuesday, July 9. The bio on his page revealed that he had “just moved” to an undisclosed city “recently.”

“Looking to have some casual fun while I get settled into the city,” the bio continued. “Would you like to join me?”

Gary’s move comes just weeks after he and Amber, 34, attended her brother’s wedding in the mountains of North Carolina together on June 8. Two days after the event, the 16 and Pregnant alum reported her then-fiancé, 39, as a missing person and told police that he had left their rental home the previous day. Amber later revealed to fans via a YouTube livestream that Gary walked out of the rental without his phone after they had an “emotional” conversation.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

“[It] had something to do with the fact of his parents being Vietnamese and me being who I am,” the Indiana native explained.

Though reports claimed that Amber and Gary had an “explosive” fight before he went missing, the MTV star insisted that this wasn’t true.

“We are very in love,” she said. “This man asked me to be with him. This man asked me to marry him. I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He does not touch me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other.”

Video footage obtained by police in North Carolina showed Gary in Oklahoma on June 11, more than 900 miles away from where he and Amber had been staying in North Carolina.

The Bryson City police department confirmed via Facebook on June 14 that Gary had been “located” and added, “No further information available at this time. Case is closed.” Specific details surrounding his disappearance and how he was found were not revealed.

Amber Portwood/Instagram

Gary’s disappearance seemingly caused a rift between him and Amber, as a source told The U.S. Sun on June 21 that the reality star hadn’t “spoken” to him in days and had no plans to reach out.

“She hasn’t really reached out to anyone since he was found. She is pretty hurt by the whole situation and still in disbelief,” the insider added.

A source then told Us Weekly on June 25 that the former couple had called it quits. “They’ve decided that it’s over between them and their engagement is off,” the insider said. “They have too much to overcome to move forward together.”

The source added that Gary did not “ghost” Amber, but the breakup was the “best thing” for them.

“She is sad because she cares about him, but she is willing to see that he is not the right guy for her,” the insider continued. “She wants to be with someone who accepts her fully.”

Amber and Gary began dating in 2023, and he even made his reality TV debut on season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter — despite having never seen the franchise before.

“All the guys Amber has dated before she met on social media and were fans of the show,” a source told Us Weekly. “This new man in her life has actually never seen Teen Mom so she feels she can finally date in the way she’s always wanted to.”