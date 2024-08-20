Amber Portwood’s ex-fiancé Gary Wayt is allegedly engaged to a new woman less than two months after his brief disappearance in North Carolina and subsequent split from the Teen Mom star.

The former Indiana resident, 39, allegedly proposed to his new flame at a restaurant in Seattle last weekend, Teen Mom fan Instagram account TeenMomFanz reported on Monday, August 19.

Back in early July, the account shared screenshots of Gary’s verified Tinder profile, which revealed that he had “just moved” to an undisclosed city “recently.”

“Looking to have some casual fun while I get settled into the city,” the bio read. “Would you like to join me?”

Gary’s reported engagement comes two months after he and Amber, 34, attended her brother’s wedding in the mountains of North Carolina together on June 8. Two days later, the 16 and Pregnant alum reported her then-fiancé as a missing person, telling local police that he had left their rental home the previous day. She also told fans via a YouTube livestream that Gary left the home without his phone after they had an “emotional” conversation.

“[It] had something to do with the fact of his parents being Vietnamese and me being who I am,” she explained.

Reports claimed that Amber and Gary had an “explosive” fight before his disappearance. However, the MTV star insisted that this was not the case.

Bryston City Police Department

“We are very in love,” Amber continued. “This man asked me to be with him. This man asked me to marry him. I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He does not touch me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other.”

Gary was spotted in Oklahoma, more than 900 miles away from his and Amber’s rental home, in video footage obtained by police in North Carolina on June 11.

The Bryson City Police Department confirmed via Facebook on June 14 that Gary had been “located,” although the details surrounding his disappearance and how he was found were not provided.

“No further information available at this time. Case is closed,” the post read.

Gary’s disappearance seemingly led to his split from Amber. A source told The U.S. Sun on June 21 that the MTV star had not “spoken” to him in days and did not plan on reaching out.

“She hasn’t really reached out to anyone since he was found. She is pretty hurt by the whole situation and still in disbelief,” the insider continued.

A source later confirmed to Us Weekly on June 25 that Amber and Gary had broken up. “They’ve decided that it’s over between them and their engagement is off,” the insider revealed. “They have too much to overcome to move forward together.”

The source added that Gary did not “ghost” Amber and noted that the breakup was the “best thing” for both of them.

“She is sad because she cares about him, but she is willing to see that he is not the right guy for her,” the source concluded. “She wants to be with someone who accepts her fully.”

Amber and Gary began dating in 2023. He made his reality TV debut on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 on June 6.