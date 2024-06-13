Amber Portwood is speaking out amid her fiancé, Gary Wayt’s, disappearance. While appearing on Elle Bee’s Tuesday, June 11, YouTube stream, the Teen Mom star insisted she had nothing to do with Gary going missing, despite a fan page’s claim that he disappeared after the two allegedly had a blowout fight.

While choking back tears, Amber, 34, said, “This is a huge deal. His parents, everybody, [are] very worried. … There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that. He is a missing person right now. … Nobody has found him or heard from him yet. They only know that he was in a Walgreens alone on camera [the day he went missing]. So, please, everyone, do not think the harshest things right now.”

The reality star, who has previously been charged with domestic violence, reiterated that “there was no explosive argument” between her and Gary, 39, and insisted that she “changed a long time ago.” She added, “We are very in love. This man asked me to be with him. This man asked me to marry him. I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He does not touch me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other.”

Amber explained that she and Gary were vacationing “in the mountains” of North Carolina and that he did not take his phone when he left after a “discussion” that she described as “emotional.” She said that the conversation “had something to do with the fact of his parents being Vietnamese and me being who I am.” Gary left the mountains and headed for town, which is when he was spotted in the Walgreens.

As Amber sobbed through her pleas, she begged fans to “pray” for her fiancé’s return and asked for help in locating him. “I’m trying my best to not think the worst,” she also said at one point. When Elle asked if Gary “has any mental health issues,” Amber replied, “Yes,” but couldn’t elaborate.

Amber reported Gary missing on Monday, June 10. The Bryson City Police Department officially declared him a missing person via a statement on Facebook one day later. “Missing person GARY R. WAYT. 39 yrs old . 6’01” 205 pounds bald with brown eyes, last seen 06/09/2024 on Arlington Ave. area of Bryson City NC,” the post read. “Drive a grey SUV 2009 Nissan Rogue with Indiana state registration plate. ￼Any information please call 828488-2196. Ask for Chief Robinson or Assnt. Chief Dover.”

Gary was introduced to Teen Mom fans on the June 6 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which was filmed in October 2023. On June 7, it was reported that he and Amber had gotten engaged.