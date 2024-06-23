Amber Portwood and Gary Wayt’s relationship appears to be strained after he went missing for several days during their recent trip to North Carolina. The Teen Mom star still hasn’t spoken to her fiancé since he was found alive and safe on June 14, according to a new report.

“Amber has not spoken to him and she isn’t reaching out to him,” The Sun reported on June 21. “She hasn’t really reached out to anyone since he was found. She is pretty hurt by the whole situation and still in disbelief.”

Shortly after their May engagement, Amber, 34, and Gary, 39, attended her brother’s wedding in the mountains of North Carolina on June 8. On June 10, Amber reported Gary missing and told police that he left the rental they were staying in the previous day. While speaking to fans via a YouTube livestream on June 12, Amber said she and Gary had an “emotional” conversation before he left without his phone.

“[It] had something to do with the fact of his parents being Vietnamese and me being who I am,” the Indiana native explained. Video footage obtained by police in North Carolina showed Gary in Oklahoma on June 11. He was more than 900 miles away from where he and Amber had been staying in North Carolina.

On June 14, the Bryson City police department confirmed via Facebook that “Gary Wayt has been located,” and added, “No further information available at this time. Case is closed.” Specific details surrounding his disappearance and how he was found were not revealed.

Amber started dating Gary in 2023 and he made his first Teen Mom appearance during season 2 of The Next Chapter earlier this month. Although reports claimed that the couple had an “explosive” fight before Gary went missing, Amber insisted that their relationship is not volatile.

“We are very in love,” she said during the June 12 YouTube stream. “This man asked me to be with him. This man asked me to marry him. I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He does not touch me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other.”

She also assured viewers that she “changed a long time ago” and was no longer the same person she was during her early days on reality television. “Please, everyone, do not think the harshest things right now,” Amber added.

As Teen Mom fans know, Amber has a troubled relationship history, which includes being charged with domestic violence in 2010 amid her relationship with Gary Shirley, the father of her teenage daughter, Leah. She pled guilty to two counts of domestic battery in 2011. She was then charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after a fight with Andrew Glennon, the father of her son, James, in 2019. Amber pled guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation. Andrew now has full custody of James and they live in California