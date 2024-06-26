Amber Portwood and Gary Wayt have called it quits, according to a new report. The Teen Mom star and her fiancé have ended their engagement, Us Weekly reported on Monday, June 25.

“They’ve decided that it’s over between them and their engagement is off,” a source told the outlet. “They have too much to overcome to move forward together.”

The insider noted that Gary, 39, did not “ghost” Amber, 34, and said that this is the “best thing” for them. “She is sad because she cares about him, but she is willing to see that he is not the right guy for her,” the source added. “She wants to be with someone who accepts her fully.”

News of Amber and Gary’s split comes less than one month after it was confirmed that they had gotten engaged. Shortly following news of the proposal, the exes traveled to North Carolina for Amber’s brother’s wedding. During the trip, the reality star reported Gary missing and said he disappeared from the home they were staying in after an “emotional” discussion.

“[It] had something to do with the fact of his parents being Vietnamese and me being who I am,” Amber explained. Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that the pair’s engagement led to “family tension” after Gary’s family started looking Amber up online. “Not everything they saw online was true,” the source noted. “And it was hard for Amber because she’s been trying so hard to move past it and move forward.”

The Bryson City police department confirmed on June 14 that Gary had been “located,” but did not provide further information about the case.

Before Amber opened up about the “emotional” conversation she and Gary had prior to his disappearance, it was reported that the two got into an “explosive” argument on the North Carolina trip. However, she insisted this was not the case. “We are very in love,” she told fans on June 12. “This man asked me to be with him. This man asked me to marry him. I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He does not touch me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other.”

Amber previously pled guilty to two counts of domestic battery in 2011 following an argument with ex Gary Shirley, who is the father of her teenage daughter, Leah. She was also charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon in 2019 and pled guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation. The charges stemmed from an incident with Andrew Glennon, whom Amber shares a son with. The MTV star lost custody of the pair’s son following the altercation.

Despite her past issues, Amber has insisted that she is not that person anymore. “I am not what people have been saying about me all these years,” she said. “I changed a long time ago. OK? You have to understand this. Please listen to what I am saying. I am an honest person to you guys.”