Amanda Bynes took to Instagram to share startling claims about her fiancé, Paul Michael.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the former Nickelodeon personality, 36, accused her partner of illegal drug use, among other “alarming” behaviors.

“Paul told me that he stopped taking his medications. I looked at his phone and he was looking at mom-and-son porn. He vandalized his mom’s home,” Amanda alleged on Thursday, April 28. “He broke all of her pictures and put salmon under her bed. His behavior’s alarming, and I’m afraid of what he’ll do.”

Courtesy of Amanda Bynes/Instagram

The She’s the Man actress went on to tell followers that she allegedly found Paul’s “crack cocaine stash.”

“He’s been using for the past six months,” Amanda claimed. “He needs serious help. I kicked him out of my house.”

Amanda’s attorney did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

In a follow-up post, Amanda clarified it was “MILF” porn, and claimed that she made Paul take a drug test, which came back negative.

For Paul’s part, he reportedly took to social media in response to his fiancée’s claims. Although his account now appears to be deleted, Paul said he didn’t know “what the f–k” Amanda was talking about, according to Page Six.

“Y’all gotta stop talking your s–t. … You guys don’t f–king know anything,” he added.

Moreover, Paul called the cops on Amanda, an LAPD source told TMZ. Law enforcement arrived at 2:30 a.m. after Paul said the pair got in an argument. Once there, he claimed Amanda had been taking his Adderall.

Paul and the Easy A alum met at Alcoholics Anonymous in late 2019 before announcing their engagement in February 2020. In Touch broke the news that the pair briefly split the following month. “I love her though, she’s my best friend,” Paul exclusively told In Touch at the time.

However, Paul assured their relationship was in a better place to In Touch after reconciling in May 2020, confirming they were “still together” and “doing good,” while shutting down pregnancy rumors.

Paul opened up about their life together in December 2020, telling E! News they were “doing great.”

“We go on walks and work every day, like to get coffee, and talk about living together one day. We are limited to what we can do in this [coronavirus] pandemic so even if we want to do more, we are limited,” Paul continued. “We are spending the holidays together for a family dinner, also going to plan the wedding after we live together.”

More recently, Amanda and Paul have been releasing music together, including tracks “Fairfox” and “Diamonds.”

“All these hittas can’t see me now,” the Sydney White star raps in the former. “I’m Amanda and it’s going down. Yeah, I get it from the bottom ground. So come f–k with me and my sound.”

Amanda’s Hollywood comeback comes less than a month after her nine-year conservatorship ended.