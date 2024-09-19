When Ines de Ramon made her red carpet debut with boyfriend of over a year Brad Pitt at the Venice Film Festival September 1, fans noticed a more than passing resemblance between the 34-year-old jewelry exec and Amal Clooney, the sophisticated wife of Brad’s bestie, George Clooney. Now an insider exclusively tells In Touch that after initially giving Ines the cold shoulder, the human rights attorney, 46, has been giving her tips on life in the limelight!

“Amal was a little worried that Brad might be taken for a ride,” says the source. “But she sees Ines genuinely loves Brad for all the right reasons.”

With the foursome front and center as Brad, 60, and 63-year-old George promote their movie Wolfs, Amal has taken Ines under her wing. “Amal is very sympathetic to what Ines is going through, having the eyes of the world on her and cameras in her face,” notes the insider. “In addition to helping her cope, she’s even shared some beauty secrets for looking good from every angle!”