George Clooney‘s stunning wife, Amal Clooney, rarely speaks out about their extremely private marriage and home life with their twins. But she’s now gushing about how the world they’ve created as a family is “a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined.”

“Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter. It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined,” the human rights attorney told j journalist, author and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Ressa for Time magazine’s Women of the Year issue, highlighting 12 individuals who are changing the world.

Amal, 44, added, “I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance.”

The lawyer met Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor in July 2013 in Lake Como, Italy, and the pair went on their first date later that year in London, where Amal was based at the time. After a whirlwind romance, George knew he found the woman of his dreams, and by April 2014, the pair were engaged. He presented Amal with a seven-carat, emerald cut diamond ring.

The Gravity star later explained that his proposal was spontaneous. “We never talked about marriage when we were dating, and I asked her out of the blue,” George told CBS in November 2020. “[It] took her a long time to say yes. I was on my knee for, like, 20 minutes. I finally said, ‘Look, I’m gonna throw my hip out.’”

The couple wasted no time in tying the knot. They married in a romantic ceremony in Venice, Italy on September 27, 2014, in front of more than 100 guests. The wedding came less than six months after their engagement.

The two proved to be a stylish pair, as Amal was George’s fashionable red carpet date to so many of his premieres and awards shows. But when it came to starting a family, the actor-director seemed lukewarm. “I don’t really [think about it],” he said during a May 2015 interview on CBS This Morning , adding, “I mean, I’ve thought about it, I suppose, but it hasn’t been high on my list.”

That changed when Amal became pregnant with twins in late 2016. The couple’s double arrival came on June 6, 2017, when she gave birth to daughter Ella and son Alexander. “They’re good kids. They’re happy kids. They laugh a lot,” the dad of two said on Today in May 2019.

Amal gave a rare update on her home life with George and the twins at the red carpet premiere of The Tender Bar on October 3, 2021. “He’s mainly teaching pranks for the time being. But we’ll see if it develops,” she told Entertainment Tonight, while George quickly quipped, “Well, I think those can really pay off over time.” No wonder their home is filled with “love and laughter!”