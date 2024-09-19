Ali Abulaban’s Crimes: Inside TikToker's Murder of Wife and Friend

He was livid. Ali Abulaban was staying at a hotel after his wife of five years, Ana Marie, told him she wanted to end their tumultuous and abusive marriage. On October 21, 2021, Ali — a social media content creator, comedian, gamer and voice impressionist known as JinnKid on TikTok — entered their San Diego marital home while Ana, 28, was out and installed a listening app on their then 5-year-old daughter’s iPad before leaving. While monitoring the audio feed later that day, Ali heard the voice of a man he believed was having an affair with his estranged wife.

What happened next proved fatal. Ali got high on cocaine, armed himself with a gun and headed to his former residence while continuing to use the drug. “It’s probably the most coke I’ve ever done,” he later confessed. Within seconds of entering and seeing Ana and their friend Rayburn Cardenas Barron, 29, on the couch, Ali opened fire at close range, shooting Ray three times in the head and neck before putting a bullet in the middle of Ana’s forehead.

Now, nearly three years after the brutal slayings, the TikTok star famous for his spot-on impersonations of Al Pacino in Scarface and Skyrim video game characters has been punished for his crimes. On September 6, a California judge sentenced Ali to two consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus another 50 years for gun enhancement charges, following his May conviction on two counts of first-degree murder.

The Chilling Details of Ali Abulaban’s Crime

In the days and weeks before the murders, Ali had been growing increasingly jealous and paranoid as his marriage disintegrated. When he saw Ana — who’d made it clear their marriage was over, even texting him hours before her murder, “I want you out of my life, once and for all” — with Ray, “I couldn’t take it. I couldn’t take the [expletive] betrayal. I couldn’t believe she could do that to me, to our daughter,” Ali testified during his nearly month-long trial.

“And before I could stop myself, I just [expletive] snapped and my gun was in my hand and next thing I’m shooting and I can’t stop,” he continued. Ali said he couldn’t control himself. “It’s like I’m watching it happen, like I’m in the passenger seat of my own body.”

A history of domestic violence marred the couple’s relationship. Jurors heard about multiple incidents, with Ali admitting to some on the witness stand. “I was just very impulsive,” he explained, confessing he once “snapped” and “began punching [Ana]” — whom the district attorney confirmed had filed a police report alleging Ali was abusive about a month before she was killed — after he saw a conversation with another man on her phone. During an argument Ali recorded on his phone, which was played for the jury, he also pushed Ana, who fell and hit her head on the end of a bed.

Ali apologized to his victims’ loved ones during the sentencing phase but told the judge he doesn’t think he deserves to be behind bars for the rest of his life. “Being sent to prison forever feels like I’m being sent to hell, and I don’t think that’s fair,” he said.

Judge Jeffrey Fraser was unmoved. “The bottom line here is you will die in prison,” the judge told Ali. “You will never be a free man.”