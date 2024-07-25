Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino scored a hefty amount of support from her ex-husband Jim Bellino in their divorce settlement — and In Touch has all the details.

In Touch obtained the agreement signed by Alexis, 47, and Jim, 62, in August 2018.

The duo got hitched in April 2005. They share three children: son James, 18, and twins, Miles and Mackenna, 16.

Per the settlement, Alexis and Jim agreed to split joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Both agreed to allow the other to have a say in important life decisions for the kids. Alexis and Jim agreed to allow the other the right to have reasonable daily phone contact with their kids.

“The custodial parent shall not monitor the other party’s phone calls with the minor children,” the order read.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

In addition, they both agreed not to make “derogatory or disparaging remarks about the other party to or in the presence of, or within the hearing of, the minor children.”

The deal said Jim will pay Alexis $6,000 per month in child support, which is broken down as $2,000 per child.

The child support will terminate once the kids turn 18. On top of the $6,000, Jim said he would maintain medical and other insurance for the kids. Alexis agreed to take out insurance if Jim was ever unable to maintain coverage.

Alexis also receives an additional $10,000 per month from her ex, with the payments starting on August 1, 2018 and “continuing thereafter until the death of either party, or further order of the court, whichever first occurs.”

The agreement makes no note of the spousal support terminating if Alexis remarries.

She is currently in a serious relationship with John Janssen, Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend.

Per the deal, Jim also took out a $2.5 million life insurance policy naming Alexis as the beneficiary. The policy is required to be in effect as long as Alexis receives spousal support.

Alexis agreed to move out of their San Juan Capistrano, California, home and the property was awarded to Jim.

Amanda Edwards / Getty

Jim was awarded another home in Dana Point, California, several bank accounts, all stocks and bonds in his name, all automobiles in his name, his jewelry collection, a collection of artwork, his businesses and various other items.

Alexis walked away with a separate home in San Juan Capistrano, California, all her jewelry, all handbags and purses, and a $250,000 lump sum from Jim. Jim agreed to handle all debt on Alexis’ home, any unpaid taxes and an American Express bill still owed at the time.

The case was closed by the court.

The exes have maintained a solid relationship over the years and have shown each other support at events. Last month, Alexis and John were spotted with Jim at a celebration for one of their children.

However Alexis’ relationship with John has caused serious drama on this season of Real Housewives of Orange County.

On the premiere, Alexis and Shannon got into a heated conversation about John during an event thrown by Heather Dubrow.

As In Touch previously reported, John sued Shannon over an alleged unpaid loan he claims he provided her for a facelift. Shannon recently asked the court to dismiss the fraud claim in John’s lawsuit. She publicly claimed the money was a gift.