Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola’s estranged husband Todd Nepola was told to move his divorce along within the next 30 days or it will be thrown out, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a Florida judge told Todd that he must take action to move the divorce he filed earlier this year forward.

The judge noted, “Review of the docket display and court file indicates that there appears to have been no action by any party to the cause nor have any pleading or orders of the court been filed in said cause for a sufficient period to indicate that the parties are desirous of further prosecuting this cause.”

The court noted Todd was responsible for actively progressing the resolution of the case.

The order, signed on September 6, said, “[Todd] must perform some affirmative action (e.g. notice the case for trial or other pleading) within thirty (30) days of the date of this Order. If [Todd] fails to comply with this paragraph, this cause may be dismissed for lack of prosecution.”

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Todd filed for divorce on April 11. He listed the date of marriage as December 16, 2021. In the filing, he said the “marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

“The parties entered into a prenuptial agreement on the 10th day of December 2021, addressing all of their financial issues,” Todd’s petition said.

He asked that the prenuptial agreement be enforced in the divorce. On April 18, Alexia’s lawyer informed the court that she accepted service of the divorce papers. However, since then, there has been no movement in the case until the recent order by the court.

After Todd filed for divorce, Alexia took to social media to express her hurt. She told fans, “I am shocked and heartbroken Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage.”

“I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time,” Alexia added.

“I’m praying for better times ahead.” Back in December 2021, Alexia praised her then-husband following their wedding. “Our favorite moment of the ceremony was when a big sea turtle came up to above the water. I knew there was a symbolic and spiritual meaning and the universe trying to tell me something,” Alexia said. “Sea turtles symbolize longevity, peace, perseverance, healing, steadfastness, wisdom and emotional strength. I am a sea turtle!”

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for The Larsa Light

Recently, Alexia admitted that she wanted to work things out with Todd despite the divorce. The RHOM star spoke to Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on their podcast “Two T’s in a Pod.”

Alexia claimed that she and Todd still had feelings for each other. She said they were in marriage counseling and trying to salvage the union.

On her podcast, Alexia said she was trying to think positive about it all.

She said, “And I don’t want to have any anger, but I understand that anger is also one of the grieving stations … oh, stages.”

She added, “Yeah. I don’t even know what I’m saying. Because I find myself lost.”