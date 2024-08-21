Alex Rodriguez Shares Cryptic Quote Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez shared a cryptic quote shortly after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

A-Rod, 49, posted a quote from himself to his Instagram Stories late on Tuesday, August 20, which read, “You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction.”

It was Jennifer, 55, who pulled the plug on her marriage to Ben, 52, filing paperwork with the Los Angeles Superior Court earlier in the day to end their union. She did it on the two-year anniversary of the estranged couple’s lavish wedding at the Air star’s Georgia estate.

J. Lo and A-Rod were together for more than four years. They began dating in February 2017 and got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019.

The former power couple were a red carpet staple and shared their love story on social media. They blended their families and seemed to be happily headed for the altar before the former New York Yankees star was rumored to have had a flirtation with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

Jennifer and Alex called off their engagement and announced their split on April 15, 2021, in a statement to Today.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they shared. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

By the end of April, J. Lo was pictured with Ben for the first time since the pair ended their original romance in 2004. The duo initially fell for each other on the set of the film Gigli and got engaged in 2002. They were set to marry in a lavish Santa Barbara, California, wedding ceremony in September 2003, but called off the nuptials at the last minute, citing intense media interest.

Madison, 33, broke her silence about Alex during a May 2023 episode of ex-boyfriend Austin Kroll‘s “Pillows and Beer” podcast.

The reality star’s initial reaction when she allegedly received a message from A-Rod was, “I’m being f–king catfished. The dude who’s dating [Jennifer Lopez] is not in my DMs right now.”

Austin chimed in, “He kept on FaceTiming you ad nauseam. You were like, ‘This motherf–ker’s FaceTimed me three or four times today.’ And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn’t answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, ‘I’m not at your beck and call.'”

Madison didn’t dispute the TropHop Beer founder’s claims, adding, “I told [Alex], I said, ‘If you’re looking for a side chick, which clearly he was, it wasn’t gonna be me. I’m wifey material.'”

Alex has been dating fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro since October 2022.

Jennifer and Ben wasted no time in resurrecting their romance. They got engaged in April 2022 after less than a year of dating and eloped in Las Vegas three months later, marrying on July 16, 2022.

The Hustlers star listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, in her divorce papers. It came two months after she released an album, This Is Me… Now, and documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, about her epic romance with Ben.

In Touch was first to exclusively report the duo was on the verge of a split and that Ben had already moved out of their Beverly Hills mansion.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” an insider revealed on May 15.

The source added, “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”