Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, fear they are being shunned by Hollywood’s elite, a source exclusively tells In Touch, despite the actor escaping involuntary manslaughter charges for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“They assumed everything would go back to status quo, but it hasn’t — and now they’re desperately worried they’re free-falling into outcast status!” an insider says.

The 30 Rock star, 66, broke down in tears on July 12 when a judge tossed the criminal case against him for the accidental 2021 shooting of Halyna on the Western’s set in New Mexico.

Just one month later, the actor and his wife, 40, attended the U.S. Open in New York. And a source says the couple was the picture of “stressed and tired!”

“Everyone was talking about how exhausted and sour-faced they looked,” the source adds. “Alec’s aged ten years!”

If the Emmy winner had been convicted, he faced a potential 18 months in prison. But with the threat lifted, the notorious hothead didn’t take a break — and instead leapt right into production for his family’s upcoming TV project, The Baldwins.

As In Touch reported, sources say Alec and his wife of 12 years signed on to do a reality show about their chaotic life with seven kids aged 2 to 11 years as the star’s legal bills mounted and his big-screen options fizzled.

“They’re both so worn down. They’ve gone from living on the edge for months over fears Alec was going to jail to long hours on their reality show,” the insider explains.

Adding to the misery, Alec and Hilaria aren’t getting much love from his Tinseltown peers, the insider notes.

“They were hoping to reinvent themselves on the Hamptons social circuit this summer — but invites to parties were few and far between.”

According to insiders, Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino also rubbed salt in Alec’s wounds when he recently insisted Baldwin — who says he wasn’t to blame for his prop gun containing a live round — should’ve checked the firearm and was “10 percent responsible” for Halyna’s fatal injuries.

“Alec’s pretty sore he’s still getting torn to shreds over the Rust shooting,” the insider shares. “It was a horrible tragedy, and something that still haunts him. But that doesn’t mean he should be fair game to get slandered. He feels like no one has his back!”