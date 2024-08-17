Alec Baldwin’s new reality show is already facing unreal problems, with a source exclusively telling In Touch the actor is getting on everyone’s last nerve! 

“Alec thinks he’s filming a movie, not a cheap reality show,” confides a crew member. 

Alec Baldwin 'Thinks He Knows Best' on New Reality Show
“He doesn’t seem to understand there is no script or lines for him to learn. The problem with Alec is he thinks he knows best, on everything from the storylines to the camera angles to the lighting. 

“It’s a disaster!”

