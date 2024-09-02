Alec Baldwin Hitting the Gym for TLC Reality Show: 'Exhausted' (EXCL)

Alec Baldwin is under major pressure to scrub up and look the part now his reality show is filming in earnest – but the health blitz his wife Hilaria put together has him melting down and wishing he’d never signed up, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“He can’t go on TV looking like a sack of potatoes, Hilaria won’t stand for it,” says the source.

The Glengarry Glen Ross actor announced on Tuesday, June 3 he and his wife, 42, are “inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” through a new TLC reality series, The Baldwins, set to air in 2025.

Hilaria, 42, a yoga instructor herself and owner of the New York-based chain of yoga studios, Yoga Vida, married the 30 Rock star, 66, in 2012.

Little did Alec know then, he was signing himself up for a life of toil and hardship – in the gym, of course.

“She’s a tough trainer and has him up at dawn doing yoga and strengthening exercises, brisk walking on the treadmill and doing sit-ups to get his gut under control,” the source says.

“Hilaria’s micromanaging his diet, too, and no sweets, not even sugar in his coffee is allowed.”

“[Alec] wishes he could chow down, take naps and put his feet up but no luck with that while Hilaria’s watching him like a hawk.”

“He’s let himself go in recent years, and with the horrendous trial behind him, there are no more excuses.”

Alec is gung-ho about restarting his career after a horrible incident left cast and coworkers on Alec’s movie, Rust, grieving. While on set, a prop gun that was held by Alec discharged even though Alec believed the gun was a “cold gun” – meaning it wasn’t loaded. A bullet fired, striking and killing director and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with live ammunition in October 2021.

Halyna, who was 42 at the time, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she was pronounced dead. More than two years later, the armorer on set, Hannah Gutierrez, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison, but had the conviction tossed due to withheld evidence around the same time the actor himself was found not guilty of manslaughter in a separate trial.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred,” Alec tweeted one day after the incident, on October 22, 2021.

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” the actor wrote.

“Baldwin was a wreck afterwards,” a second source close to the set previously told In Touch. “It happened either during a rehearsal or the take. Most of the camera crew walked before this happened due to safety concerns.”

After the legal drama that ensued following the tragic incident, the source says Alec is ready to move on.

“Alec’s exhausted,” the source confirms.