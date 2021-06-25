Hot Right Now!ALDI’s Summer Sips: The Pear-Berry Smash
Article produced in partnership with ALDI.
Craving a sparkling cocktail that will give your taste buds a kiss with notes of pear and berries? If you answered yes, this recipe by ALDI sommelier partner Sarah Tracey is a “pear-iffic” combination. Plus, ALDI has low prices in every aisle, every day, which makes this summer cocktail even sweeter.
ALDI Ingredients to make the Pear-Berry Smash:
1. Wicked Grove Pearsecco
2. Specially Selected Premium Black Cherry Juice
3. Fresh blackberries
Pear-Berry Smash Recipe:
1. Place 7 fresh blackberries in the bottom of a tall glass.
2. Add 1/4 cup of Specially Selected Premium Black Cherry Juice and muddle until the blackberries are crushed and juices released.
3. Fill glass with ice and slowly pour in 3/4 cup Wicked Grove Pearsecco.
*Makes 1 serving
