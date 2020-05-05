Time to celebrate! Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown confirmed he is the biological father of Raiven Adams’ son, River, sharing the exciting news via Instagram. The TV personality said he knew River was his son all along, but he needed to set the record straight with a paternity test so he could work out a coparenting arrangement with his ex.

“Hey everybody, I’ve got some awesome news I’d love to share with you all!” the proud papa, 31, said. “It is 100 percent official River is my son — I got the results in today. It is awesome news, there was never any doubt, but in order for me to further get equal rights to parent, that is one thing I had to prove, that I am actually his dad. And I am!”

“Gotta give a howl!” he said, before yelling out, “YEAH!”

On March 12, the Discovery Channel alum filed a petition in Alaskan courts asking them to order genetic DNA testing to find out if he is indeed the father. After submitting his documents, Bear posted a message to clear the air about his intentions, noting he was only taking a test to secure joint legal custody and physical custody of his little one.

“I am not trying to un-establish myself as River’s dad, I am trying to establish myself AS his dad so that I will have equal rights as a parent!” he said. The reality star and his former flame, 22, first announced they were expecting in September 2019.

“Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us, we found out we had a little surprise coming our way,” the model revealed in a now-deleted message on Instagram, following news of their breakup.

“After a quick engagement, because we felt that was the right thing to do, we talked about things and ultimately decided being coparents was best for us as well as our baby,” she said about their relationship post-split. “We are excited to coparent as friends and do our best to be the best we can be.”

In February, the exes went through a rough patch after Raiven came forward with claims of domestic abuse, however he told In Touch “the accusations were false.” She also obtained a short-term order of protection against him, which has since been dismissed. Luckily, the former flames appear to be on better terms after the arrival of their son on March 9.

Hopefully this is the beginning of a blissful new chapter!