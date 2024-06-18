Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson opens up about what it’s like to live with boyfriend Dralin Carswell during an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

While promoting the final episodes of season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis, Alana, 18, shares that living with Dralin, 23, has been “pretty good” since they relocated from Georgia to Colorado so that she can attend Regis University.

“He is definitely the clean freak of the house. I got lucky with that one,” she exclusively tells In Touch. “He’s not very messy. He makes sure that the house is very much spotless and I’m the one that wants to sit on the couch, for sure.”

Alana also teases if the couple has discussed their future together. “We talked about the future. We’ve talked about marriage and kids and stuff, but that is for sure not coming until at least I graduate college,” the longtime reality star reveals. “We’re talking about it, but not thinking about it.”

She first hinted at their relationship when speaking to Teen Vogue in August 2021, and Alana hard launched their relationship in September of that year.

The couple took a major step in their relationship when Alana revealed their plans to move to Colorado together as she pursued her higher education. However, Dralin’s legal troubles presented a possible problem with him moving states. In February 2023, he was arrested for a DUI, fleeing police and outstanding warrants after he was involved in a three-mile car chase in Monroe County, Georgia.

During a February episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Alana explained she wasn’t excited for her high school graduation because there was “so much going on” in her life and she felt pressure to make a decision about moving to Colorado.

After explaining she did want to move to Colorado, she said she wouldn’t want to make the move without Dralin. While Dralin said he didn’t want to “hold [her] back” amid his legal issues, Alana insisted she didn’t want to relocate alone.

“I wanna go to Colorado with you, but I don’t know if I can leave the state,” Dralin told Alana in a confessional, and she responded, “If you can’t figure this out, what’s gonna happen with us, you know? Like, we can’t even be together if you in a whole other state.”

After Alana admitted that her boyfriend was “stressing [her] out,” she added that her sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s cancer battle was another reason she was scared to leave. “This is too much, you know,” the TV personality said. “I just don’t feel like it seems like a good time to leave right now.”

Anna later died following her cancer battle at the age of 29 in December 2023, which June “Mama June” Shannon confirmed via social media at the time. Her final months are being documented on the current season of Mama June: Family Crisis.

Fans can watch all of the family’s drama when Mama June: Family Crisis airs on Wetv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.