Called out! Alabama Barker didn’t hesitate to tell off a TikTok commenter when it came down to her mom, Shanna Moakler.

“Question…..What’s up with your mom? Do you guys see her?” the commenter asked Alabama, 15, in response to her TikTok video on Tuesday, November 16.

“Why do you feel the need to ask somebody such a personal question,” Alabama responded while adding the grimaced face emoji.

The comment occurred amid speculation surrounding Alabama’s relationship with her mother after her father, Travis Barker, got engaged to Kourtney Kardashian in October.

“I think they’re very deserving of one another,” Shanna, 46, said about Travis, 46, and Kourtney, 42, to a photographer while out with her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, on November 5 in Woodland Hills, California, according to Page Six. “I hope they get good ratings,” Shanna added.

Shanna and the Blink-182 drummer were married from 2004 to 2008, and appeared to have maintained an amicable coparenting relationship for Alabama and Landon, until Travis proposed to the Poosh founder.

Jss Images/BEI/Shutterstock

Alabama has hinted at the status of the family dynamic multiple times in the past, such as in a May 14 TikTok video when she lip-synched “The Letter,” which lyrics include “And every girl needs a mother/ And damn it, I needed you.” Not only that, but Alabama’s brother, Landon Barker, flat-out claimed their mother “has never been in our lives and isn’t in our lives like our dad is,” via TikTok the next day.

Shortly after that, Alabama even accused Matthew, 28, of cheating on her mom in an Instagram Story on May 15— an allegation that Shanna called “completely ridiculous” in an Instagram comment that evening.

“My mom has never completely been in my life,” Alabama added to the Story. “Can you guys stop paining her to be an amazing mom? Did you moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

A few days later, the former Playboy model spoke out about her children’s remarks. “I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true,” she told Life & Style on May 19. “Not just about me as a parent but also about my relationship. [Alabama] has a much bigger fan base than I do.”

Six months later, Shanna and Alabama seemed to have a sweet reunion. The mother-daughter duo were all smiles in a few of Shanna’s Instagram Stories on November 9, as Alabama did her mom’s makeup and went for a drive with her.