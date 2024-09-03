A proud daddy’s girl! Alabama Barker showed what a doting dad she has in father Travis Barker, sharing a sweet video compilation that showed different times he called to say, “I love you.”

“POV: your dad leaves FaceTime video mail every time you miss his call,” Alabama, 18, wrote over the TikTok video she posted on Monday, September 2.

Travis, 48, was first shown twirling a drumstick in his hand in the first of three separate snippets as he told Alabama, “I’m going on stage now, I love you,” with a series of kisses.

“I’m calling you to say goodnight. Mwah. I love you,” Travis told his daughter in another clip.

@alabamabarker My dad is my hero, i couldnt ask for a better man to be my father. I cried making this he is my everything. @Travis Barker 🖤 ♬ Gods creation – daniel.mp3

“I miss you, baby. I’m just getting ready to go to sleep, just saying I love you,” the Blink-182 drummer said in another sweet snippet, while laying on a pillow in bed.

While sitting on a plane, Travis looked into the camera and told his daughter, “Baby, I love you so much. Getting ready to take off.” Alabama included other shots of her dad looking sad and forlorn that he couldn’t be there in person to express his feelings.

“My dad is my hero. I couldn’t ask for a better man to be my father. I cried making this he is my everything. @Travis Barker,” Alabama gushed in the caption. Her dad wrote in the comments, “I love you to the moon and back,” along with a rocket emoji.

Fans melted over the video. One person wrote, “Bama, he gets the best dad award,” while another added, “My dad used to write notes. This is cute.” “I wanna cry this is so sweet,” a user commented.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Others wished they had a dad like Travis. “Not me crying cause my dad could never,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “The dad I wish I had.” A follower told Alabama, “This is so sweet I’m throwing up in daddy issues,” along with crying emojis.

Travis shares both Alabama and son Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also helped raise her daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from the former beauty queen’s relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

In addition to the sweet private messages the musician sends to his daughter, Travis has also been very public when it comes to showing how much he adores Alabama.

In a December 23, 2023, post showing photos holding the beauty influencer as a little girl, Travis wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter. I can’t believe my baby is 18 and all grown up. Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world. May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things today and forever! I’m so proud of you and I love you so much @alabamaluellabarker.”

Alabama’s stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian, left a red heart emoji in the comments of the post. The teen proved the love is mutual when the reality star turned 45 on April 18.

She shared a series of Instagram Stories of the pair together, including on Kourtney and Travis’ May 22, 2022, wedding day.

Over a snapshot of the ladies getting glam while preparing for the nuptials, Alabama wrote, “I love you! Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and looking out continuously. You are a great role model and also make sure to teach me how to be a great young [woman]. “[You’re] so family-oriented and make sure to always put us first. It never goes unnoticed, thank you for being you. In a selfie of the pair at the wedding, Alabama added, “Happy Birthday KOURT!!!”