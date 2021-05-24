A supportive daughter! Alabama Barker left a sweet comment on dad Travis Barker‘s Instagram post with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. “Happiest Place On Earth,” the Blink-182 drummer captioned three photos from their family’s trip to Disneyland on Thursday, May 20.

The first picture featured Travis, 45, and Kourtney, 42, holding hands on the merry-go-round. “Favorite,” Alabama, 15, wrote, along with a red heart emoji. The TikTok star gushing over the A-list pair comes less than a month after she accused her mom, Shanna Moakler, of being an absent parent, as well as suggesting her off-again, on-again boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, is unfaithful.

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” Alabama explained via Instagram on May 15. “Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Not only did Shanna, 46, call Alabama’s claims “completely ridiculous,” but Matthew, 28, also cleared the air himself. “Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past, but never have we cheated on one another,” the model told Life & Style on May 17. “She’s an amazing mother — and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family. That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.”

Shanna, who also shares son Landon Barker with Travis, believes her children “have a lot of animosity” toward Matthew, the former Playboy Playmate shared with Life & Style on May 19. “I don’t really understand why Kourtney is queen.”

Shanna went on to say that Alabama and Landon, 17, haven’t been “nice” to Matthew. Moreover, she’s disappointed by Alabama’s highly publicized allegations. “I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true,” the reality TV alum expressed.

“What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things?” Shanna mused. “It’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers. They’re being influenced by numerous people, who are very calculating, very manipulative, and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”