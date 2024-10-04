After being rescued from a house of horrors where their parents beat, starved and tortured them, six of the youngest Turpin kids were abused by a foster family.

Two of the sisters, ages 14 and 15, were molested more than 50 times by foster dad Marcelino Olguin, 65, who pleaded guilty to committing lewd acts and false imprisonment and is expected to serve seven years behind bars.

Details of the unspeakable abuse were laid bare in two pending lawsuits against ChildNet Youth and Family Services, which was responsible for placing the youngsters in the home in 2018. Olguin’s wife, Rosa, 60, and daughter, Lennys, 39, were also arrested.

“Immediately after being placed at the Olguins’ home, the three defendants pressure-questioned the siblings about their traumatic past,” an investigator wrote about the ghoulish foster family.

“The siblings were forced to admit to their past sibling abuses, which their biological parents forced them to commit. The Olguins told the siblings non-participation would result in not seeing or visiting with their older siblings in the future.”

Incredibly, ChildNet failed to red-flag the “certified” foster family from Perris, California, even though legal papers say they had a history of “physically and emotionally abusing children as well as severely neglecting children who had been placed in their care.”

Rosa and Lennys pleaded guilty to willful child cruelty and false imprisonment. They were handed a four-year suspended sentence, four-years’ probation, plus more than 100 hours in the sheriff’s work release program.

The 13 Turpin kids burst into the news after their abusive parents, David and Louise Turpin, now 62 and 56, were busted for starving them and chaining them up.

The fanatics, who claimed the Bible justified their unspeakable acts, are serving life in prison.

The children, between the ages of 2 and 29, were rescued when one of the teen sisters escaped through a window and alerted police to their plight.