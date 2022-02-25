Exclusive Adrianne Curry Says She and Ex Christopher Knight Are Not on Amicable Terms: ‘Have a Fantastic Life’

America’s Next Top Model alum Adrianne Curry-Rhode and her ex-husband, Christopher Knight, are not on amicable terms, she exclusively tells In Touch.

“I wish him well in his life,” she says. “I remember before I walked away, I was just like, you know, ‘You should stop marrying people. You’re not good at it.’ And he’s like, ‘I totally agree. I’m not a good husband.’ And boy, did he just jump right back into that,” she adds, referring to The Brady Bunch alum’s fourth wife, Cara Kokenes. “Have a fantastic life far away from me.”

Adrianne was made famous as the first winner of the modeling competition in 2003. The couple met while they were both castmates on the fourth season of VH1’s The Surreal Life and later had a reality series, My Fair Brady, which ran for three seasons from 2005 to 2008. Although their romance initially seemed like a match made in TV heaven, the pair announced their split on the fifth anniversary of their wedding.

“After starting a relationship with what seemed to be irreconcilable differences, the couple has reached a period where those differences are no longer appreciated,” their manager, Phil Viardo, said in a statement to Hollyscoop.com at the time. “The decision was mutually reached after it became clear to both that some perspective was needed in order to assess their unique union.”

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Christopher is best known for his ’70s role as Peter Brady on the iconic sitcom. In 2008, his TV mom, Florence Henderson, stated publicly that she didn’t think his marriage to Adrianne was a good idea, given that their relationship had been born in front of the cameras.

“They didn’t take my advice at all!” Florence said. “And as you may have seen, they did get engaged and they did get married. Maybe I will counsel the divorce.”

These days, Chris is seemingly happily married while Adrianne is enjoying a quiet life with her husband, actor Matthew Rhode, in Montana. The couple have 18 chickens and are nearly living “totally-off grid,” she tells In Touch. And when it comes to her career, that’s also a far cry from Hollywood.

“Well, right now I’m the number one Avon lady in the United States of America,” she boasts. “I sell Avon! Crazy how it happened.”