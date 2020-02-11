Shining bright! Adele dropped jaws with her incredible weight loss in a new photo from a star-studded Oscars afterparty on Sunday, February 9. The “Turning Tables” songstress arrived to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s shindig at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont, wearing a sparkling leopard-print gown which accentuated her slim waistline.

Polish TV presenter Kinga Rusin shared the stunning photo to her Instagram page. “Honestly, I didn’t recognize her because she is thin as a comma now,” the host wrote about their sweet interaction, according to the translation.

Back in December, Adele, 31, flaunted her svelte figure in festive photos, where she could be seen in a chic black dress at a holiday soirée. Needless to say, several of her Instagram followers were blown away by her new look. After seeing her fitness progress, many of her adoring fans showed the Grammy-winning artist some love. “Okay skinnydele, betta serve,” one wrote in the comment section of her post. “Omggg,” another chimed in, while a third added, “Looking snatched boo!”

So, how did she manage to lose 100 pounds? “She’s avoiding snacking in-between meals and has cut back on carbs — it’s certainly paid off,” an insider previously told Life & Style exclusively. “Working out has also become part of her daily routine. It helps being in L.A. because being healthy is very much part of the lifestyle.”

The powerhouse performer used the Sirtfood Diet on her weight loss journey, which includes foods rich in “chemicals called polyphenols” to boost weight loss, another source told Life & Style magazine. “Adele used to be incredibly self-conscious — she was always covering up and even felt uncomfortable eating in public.”

Nowadays, she is more confident than ever! “Adele couldn’t be happier,” the insider added.

The singer has been focusing on becoming the best version of herself in the wake of her divorce from her husband, Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a 7-year-old son, Angelo. The dynamic duo revealed they were parting ways after two years of marriage in April 2019, and the “Hello” hitmaker filed for divorce from the 45-year-old that September.

Adele will reportedly be releasing new music in 2020 and there’s no doubt it will be fire!