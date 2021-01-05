Staying strong under pressure. OutDaughtered star Adam Busby is keeping fans in the loop as his wife, Danielle Busby, undergoes her “most invasive” health test so far.

The reality dad shared a new photo of Danielle, 37, resting in a hospital bed located in League City, Texas, with a face mask on amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Praying it leads to answers and a clear direction for the doctors,” Adam, 38, wrote in his latest Instagram message to concerned fans on Tuesday, January 5.

Courtesy Adam Busby/Instagram

“This is all we are comfortable with sharing at the moment,” added the BYLT Premium Basics ambassador in his heartfelt caption. “Please respect that in this current time of uncertainty and refrain from speculation. Just asking for prayers. We will definitely share updates as Danielle is comfortable.”

It’s been an arduous few weeks for his spouse, who revealed where her mindset is at while sharing an update about her health via Instagram Stories on January 4.

Danielle said she recently consulted with a cardiologist and rheumatologist to find out why she was dealing with “alarming sensations” in her arms and legs so they examined her heart, joints, muscles and bones. The TV star explained that “lots of tests have been done for both doctors” following her November hospitalization, adding, “some results have come back OK, and some … not so much.”

“I share this to share … but honestly nervous about sharing too much [because] I don’t think I can handle people’s ‘input.’ I’m taking one day at a time and when I know more about what’s going on and feel comfortable sharing, I will,” she noted.

While they wait for answers, Danielle has been taking it easy with her busy schedule. Although she has a full plate with multiple businesses to run in addition to being a mom of six, the Graeson Bee Boutique owner said she made a point to “slow down” with her day-to-day tasks for the sake of her well-being.

Courtesy Adam Busby/Instagram

“I almost hate the word ‘relax’ [because] I don’t have time to relax hahaha. (Who can relate??? lol),” she shared on November 23.

Fortunately, Danielle enjoyed the company of her longtime love and close pals while ringing in the new year on December 31. “I know you [probably] want to see a pic of our kids, buuuut them girls have been in bed for hours!” she captioned a PDA pic with Adam. “Plus! It ALL STARTED with just us two! Love my Buzz and cheers to another year! Cheers to saying GOODBYE TO 2020, and cheers to bringing in a New Year! Praying for good health, more patience and LOTS OF JOY!”