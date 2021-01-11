Surrounded by strong ladies! OutDaughtered star Adam Busby proudly revealed Riley “didn’t skip a beat” after sustaining a painful head injury amid Danielle Busby’s health concerns.

The TLC dad, 38, gushed over his little girl in a new Instagram caption on Monday, January 11, alongside a photo of them visiting a doctor together. “Praying for a better week than last. Thank you for all the well-wishes with Riley,” Adam wrote.

Riley, 5, previously had to get a staple in her scalp to close up the wound she got at their Texas-based home. “This is what happens when you want to dance on the bathroom floor as your sisters are getting in and out of the tub,” Adam revealed about what happened via social media. “She was a trooper, though.”

Adam — who shares quintuplets Riley, Ava, Olivia, Parker, Hazel and older daughter Blayke with Danielle — also said that he was “done” with health scares amid fears over his longtime love’s well-being. Danielle, 37, and Adam have been married since April 2006 and they celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary last year.

The reality TV couple has been patiently waiting to find out why Danielle has been experiencing “alarming sensations” in her arms and legs following her hospitalization in November 2020. Not only has the Graeson Bee Boutique owner met with a cardiologist and rheumatologist, but she also underwent an MRI [Magnetic Resonance Imaging] before having her most “invasive” test done so far.

“I went into my procedure on Monday pretty certain that I would be coming out with having to have a surgery, but my prayer was answered and NO surgery is needed,” Danielle wrote in her latest update. “Though this was a result I was praying for (no surgery), this doesn’t mean this is the end to my current struggles,” the Louisiana native added. “Please understand, I am in the window of uncertainty and I only feel comfortable sharing as much as this.”

Although the CADi Fitness co-owner started to “slow down” for the time being, Danielle and Adam enjoyed getting out for Blake’s basketball game on January 9. Since then, she posted an inspirational message, reading, “I pray this year I can dig into my strengths and gifts God has given me so that I may help someone else.”