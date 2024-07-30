Shelley Duvall’s longtime partner, Dan Gilroy, asked the court to award him a portion of her estate arguing they lived like a married couple despite never walking down the aisle, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Dan, 77, told the court he was “interested in the Estate and is the surviving common law spouse of Shelley.”

Shelley died on July 11, 2024, at the age of 75 at the couple’s home in Texas.

In the petition, Dan said Shelley “owned property described generally as cash, real estate, personal effects and household goods of a probable value in excess of $100,000.”

He said the other heirs to the estate are Shelley’s three brothers: Shane Duvall, Stewart Duvall and Scott Duvall.

Dan said Shelley did not have any children during her life.

Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

He noted she was previously married to Bernard Sampson in 1970, and the marriage ended in divorce in 1974.

He asked the court to appoint him administrator of the estate.

In a separate filing, Dan noted he is the surviving spouse of Shelley “by an informal marriage of ‘common law’ marriage.” He asked the court to rule they had a common law marriage. He said he will show (1) they had an agreement to be married and demonstrated an intention to create a present, immediate and permanent marital relationship. (2) they cohabitated together in Texas as husband and wife after forming the agreement and (3) represented to others in Texas that they were married.”

Dan asked the court to award him 100 percent of community real property, 50 percent of separate real property and 100 percent of community and separate personal property. He said the brothers should be awarded 1/6th of the separate real property. Dan said Shelley owned the home she passed in and 10.676 acres.

The judge has yet to rule on whether Dan will be named administration of Shelley’s estate. Her brothers have yet to respond to Dan’s petition in court.

Following her death, Dan told The Hollywood Reporter, “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley.” Shelley was known for her role in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film The Shining with Jack Nicholson. She stopped working in 2002 and left Los Angeles for Texas with Dan.

Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

An official Twitter account for late director Stanley wrote, “Shelley’s career was varied and long. Despite being dogged with exaggerations of her treatment on set, Shelley was always vocal about her experience filming The Shining saying she ‘wouldn’t trade it for anything’ because ‘working with loveable Stanley was a fascinating learning experience.’ Our thoughts are with Shelley’s friends and family.”

Shelley came out of retirement to make one more film in 2023, The Forest Hills.

“Shelley leaves behind an amazing legacy and will be missed by so many people, myself included. I am proud of her for overcoming adversity to act again and will always be forever grateful for her friendship and kindness.” Stephen King said, “Very sorry Shelly Duvall has passed. Wonderful, talented, underused actor,” director Scott Goldberg, who worked with Shelley on her last film.