Hit or Miss? See the Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 ACM Awards: Photos of Outfits

The 2023 ACM Awards sparkled with some of the best dressed celebrities who graced the red carpet before the show began. However, every A-list event includes all kinds of fashion, and some stars were among the worst dressed in front of the cameras.

The 58th annual awards show was held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with country music superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosting the event.

As a natural fashionista, the “Jolene” songstress looked dazzling when she walked onto the red carpet, ready to kick off her hosting duties.

After Dolly and Garth were confirmed to be the hosts of this year’s event, ACM CEO Damon Whiteside gushed over the duo in a March 2023 statement, obtained by Billboard.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this legendary pair together for the first time ever as Country Music’s Party of the Year heads to the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters,” Damon said. “From exclusive superstar performances to unexpected collaborations to the industry’s most exciting emerging talent, fans are in for an unforgettable night that can only be seen on the ACM Awards stage!”

While this wasn’t Dolly’s first time working as a host, Garth made his hosting debut this year.

“The fact that they would even ask is flattering, and the fact that I get to host with Ms. Parton is unbelievable,” the ACM award winner told the outlet that month. “The surprise of the night is you’re gonna see this beautiful woman carry this 260-pound ass all night.”

The live show — which was available to stream on Amazon Prime Video — featured some of country music’s most highly regarded artists. Stars such as Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and more were nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

Since Artist of the Year is broken into the male and female categories, among the biggest names were Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs.

Just one month prior, Kelsea rolled up to the CMT Music Awards with her boyfriend, actor Chase Stokes, as the lovebirds made the first official red carpet appearance together.

At the 2023 ACMs, fans got glimpses at their favorite couples and also stars who went solo — all dressed to the nines, of course.

