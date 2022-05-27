Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Are you tired of doing all the right things and still not achieving your dream hair? You add collagen to your water, take the best hair supplements, and use only the cleanest products on the market, but notice only subtle changes. Thick, full hair may seem like a luxury bestowed only upon Instagram models, actresses, and musicians, but with Laced Hair Extensions, anyone can achieve the long, luscious locks of their dreams.

Courtesy of Laced Hair Extensions

Since its creation in 2010 by founder and CEO Lacy Gadegaard-West, Laced Hair has understood the power of good hair. From sleek, straight, and jet black to platinum beach waves, there’s something for everyone. Laced Hair offers a wide selection of colors, textures, and methods to ensure the perfect match, so you can feel your best while looking your best and protect your natural hair in the meantime. Gadegaard-West and her team cut no corners on quality when it comes to creating the perfect hair extensions. Before her time as a CEO, Gadegaard-West developed her methods for installing and maintaining extensions as a renowned celebrity stylist, and she has trained thousands of stylists to provide you with customized Laced Hair, whether you’re looking for a low maintenance look or a high commitment mane.

Now, not all extensions are one-size-fits-all, so it’s important to pick extensions based on your lifestyle, your hair’s density and health, as well as the goals you’re looking to achieve, which is why Laced Hair offers services for six different methods of extension application: hand-tied wefts, machine-sewn wefts, tape-in, clip-in, I-Tip (Micro Link), and keratin bonded extensions. If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed– don’t worry! Keep scrolling for the breakdown:

Courtesy of Laced Hair Extensions

Now, not all extensions are one-size-fits-all, so it’s important to pick extensions based on your lifestyle, your hair’s density and health, as well as the goals you’re looking to achieve, which is why Laced Hair offers services for six different methods of extension application: hand-tied wefts, machine-sewn wefts, tape-in, clip-in, I-Tip (Micro Link), and keratin bonded extensions. If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed– don’t worry! Keep scrolling for the breakdown: 1. Hand-tied wefts Hand-tied wefts are created through a time intensive process, in which each strand of hair is tied by hand onto the weft. The stylist then lays a foundation for the wefts with a clothesline made up of beads and thread to offset tension and protect hair health, and then the wefts are carefully secured to the clothesline with a special stitching technique. This ultra-detailed method is great for people looking to achieve natural-looking volume and length without waiting years for those precious inches to grow. These extensions are ideal for straight or wavy, fine hair textures, as the delicately made wefts lie flat against the scalp for ultimate comfort, and they won’t cause your delicate strands to break. Hand-tied wefts need to be reapplied every 4-8 weeks to keep up with existing growth, and the hair can last 6-12 months with proper treatment before needing to be replaced! 2. Machine-sewn wefts

Machine-sewn wefts are created similarly to hand-tied wefts, except each strand of hair is – you guessed it – sewn by machine onto the weft. The end result is an extra voluminous weft, with uniform density and a bit of a thicker band. Machine sewn wefts are applied through the same method as hand-tied wefts, and the two can actually be mixed and matched on the same head depending on the wearer’s goals and natural hair. This style of extension and application is ideal for thick, dense hair textures as their volume blends with machine sewn wefts better than fine, delicate hair. Machine sewn wefts need to be reapplied every 4-8 weeks to keep up with existing growth, and the hair can last 6-12 months with proper treatment before needing to be replaced!

3. Tape-in

The tape-in method of application is simple, seamless, and easy on the hair. To apply, stylists simply attach the extensions to the natural hair via an adhesive strip at the top of the extension. This style of extension can be used on all hair types and is great for clients looking for low-commitment volume and length. Laced Hair offers two types of tape-in extensions, one with the traditional tape you’ve likely seen on social media, and their InterLaced tape-ins, which feature strands attached from the top of a clear tape tab for ultimate invisibility! Tape-in extensions can be applied strategically for filler in areas where the hair is more sparse or for a full head transformation, and also work perfectly alongside other extension methods in the frontal pieces, which are typically too sensitive to support wefts! Tape-in extensions last 6-8 weeks before needing to be reapplied, and the extensions last 6-12 months with proper treatment!

4. I•Do Clip-in Extensions

I•Do Clip-in extensions are the go-to for anyone who wants a full head of extensions but isn’t quite ready for the permanence or the price tag. The ultimate low-commitment extension, clip-ins add volume and length in minutes, and can be installed at home in a matter of minutes. Clip-ins are great for any hair texture and last indefinitely when taken care of properly.

5. I-Tip (Micro Link) Extensions

If you’re wanting to add strategic pops of fullness and length with completely customizable placement, I-tips are for you! True to their name, these extensions are made of small bundles of hair with a small I-shaped tip at the top! To install I-tips, stylists carefully thread their client’s hair through a bead, insert the extensions, and secure the two near the root with a bead. Individual extensions offer tons of benefits, including increased flexibility, the ability to incorporate countless colors, and movement that blends with natural hair effortlessly. I-tips last 6-8 weeks between maintenance, and the hair lasts anywhere from 6-12 months before needing replacement.

6. Keratin Bond Extensions

Finally, keratin extensions are for those ready for a fully committed, VIP relationship with their hair. Offering ultimate flexibility and comfort, keratin extensions attach with a bond, which fuses to natural hair when heated. Due to this unique method of installation, this method lasts the longest of any extension on the market, a full 3-5 months between maintenance appointments. The exceptional blend of keratin extensions, along with the endless ways to customize placement of volume and color, have made them a long-time celebrity favorite.

Now that you know what’s what and which extensions best match your needs, it’s super important that you know how to take care of your locks!

Courtesy of Laced Hair Extensions

To keep your extensions luscious, hydrated, and healthy, Laced Hair recommends using only sulfate and paraben-free salon grade products, as well as avoiding products containing alcohol, ethanol, or oil. Regularly oil your extensions to prevent them from drying out or tangling, and make sure to brush them twice a day, starting from the tips and working up to the roots. While sleeping, wear your hair in a braid and sleep on a silk pillowcase to prevent breakage and frizz.

Courtesy of Laced Hair Extensions

Still not convinced? Take a look at some of the features and press involving Laced Hair’s community. Their hair has been worn by models walking some of the most the popular runways, including the renowned Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as well as in Miami Swim Week, The Met Gala, and more. Laced Hair has been transforming lives from the outside in for over a decade, with a focus and empowering women to feel their best and be their most confident selves through the art of beautiful hair. No matter how many supplements you take, expensive hair products you use, or home remedies you try, the real secret to thick, full hair like you see on the ‘gram is as an afternoon spent at the salon. When you’re finally ready to spoil yourself with the luscious locks you’ve been dreaming of, invest in Laced Hair Extensions.

LIFE IS SHORT. YOUR HAIR DOESN’T HAVE TO BE.™