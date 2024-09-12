The administrator of Aaron Carter’s estate revealed his plans to abandon several of the late pop star’s vehicles, including a 2012 Bentley, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the court-appointed administrator, Aileen Federizo, recently informed the court of the decision.

She said that she would abandon a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, a 2012 Bentley Continental, 1999 Yamaha, a 1967 Buick Riviera and a 2020 Cati Trailer. The filing appears to indicate there was some confusion as to what cars Aaron actually owned at the time of his death in November 2022.

The administrator spoke to the DMV and LAPD to determine which vehicles were still in Aaron’s name.

The administrator said the 2021 Cadillac was a leased vehicle and repossessed after Aaron’s death. The filing said the estate should not have any responsibility over debts for this car.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Per the filing, the administrator said they were aware of the Bentley’s location but the car was registered to another man. Therefore, they asked to not be responsible for any debts on the vehicle.

The administrator said they were unaware of the location of the 1999 Yamaha, 1967 Buick Rivera and the 2020 Cati Trailer.

The administrator said the LAPD said Aaron was not the registered owner of the Yamaha. The Buick was still in his name, according to the report.

However, the administrator said she does not believe that the cost of trying to recover three of the vehicles will be more than what is available to the estate, even after said vehicles are located and sold. The decision comes months after the administrator filed its first status report in the probate case.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The report said the estate had a value of $757,400. The estate had a creditor’s claim filed by Wells Fargo but that ended up being withdrawn.

The State of California Franchise Tax Board filed a separate tax lien in the amount of $17,000 but later amended the amount to $77,000. The State of California said Aaron owed taxes for 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022. The report said all “income tax returns due have been filed.”

The administrator revealed that there were several items that needed to be handled including electronics held in storage, firearms that needed to be picked up from the Sheriff’s Department and sold, furniture and jewelry that Aaron left behind needed to be sold, and she still needed to figure out the “right to receive royalties/other income streams coming from intellectual property.”

Aaron died at his home on November 5, 2022, at the age of 34. He was found in his bedroom’s bathroom tub.

An autopsy revealed he had prescription pills in his system and his cause of death was confirmed to be drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam. The beneficiary of Aaron’s estate is his son Princeton.

Following his death, Aaron’s ex, Melanie Martin, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Princeton against the late pop star’s doctors. The doctors have denied all allegations of wrongdoing and demanded the suit be thrown out of court. The case is still ongoing in Los Angeles Superior Court.