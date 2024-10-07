Aaron Carter’s doctor demanded the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the late pop star’s son and ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, be thrown out of court, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Dr. John Faber, who treated Aaron from 2020 to 2022, denied he was negligent when prescribing Aaron medications.

The doctor said negligent act or omission caused or contributed to Aaron’s death.

In the motion, Dr. Faber explains he first saw Aaron in June 2020. He said the singer indicated he suffered from anxiety and said he had previously taken two milligrams of Xanax three times a day.

The doctor said Aaron reported using alcohol, nicotine, marijuana, inhalants, cocaine, amphetamines, opiates, barbiturates, hallucinogens, prescription tranquilizers and sleeping pills since the age of 18.

“The patient reported that he felt frequently depressed, easily fatigued, irritable and had experienced 10 panic attacks in the last month,” the motion read.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Dr. Faber said he performed a psychiatric evaluation on Aaron. “The patient denied any history of or ongoing substance abuse, however the medical records indicate that Dr. Faber still suspected that the patient may have has a history of substance abuse,” the motion read.

Dr. Faber said he checked the database used by medical professionals to check Aaron’s recent prescriptions from other doctors.

He said he saw Aaron had received a prescription for Xanax in May 2020. Dr. Faber added he accepted Aaron as a patient.

He said Aaron had regular visits with him to address his psychiatric conditions and manage his medical prescriptions.

“Faber typically had visits with the patient via telephone or video conference that would usually occur one to two times a month, and Dr. Faber would also answer the patient’s emails on a regular basis,” the doctor’s lawyer said.

The lawyer added, “Throughout this time period, the patient’s medical records indicate instances where the patient would admit to Dr. Faber that he failed to adhere to Dr. Faber’s medication plan or indicated that he had obtained controlled substances from other non-medical sources, including an instance where he obtained controlled substances from his girlfriend.”

The doctor did not name the girlfriend. Dr. Faber said when Aaron admitted to obtaining controlled substances from non-medical sources, he would talk to Aaron and lower the amount he prescribed him. The doctor said he constantly checked the database to see if Aaron had other prescriptions.

Mark Sullivan/WireImage

“Dr. Faber also warned the patient that if he failed to adhere to the medication treatment plan, Dr. Faber would be forced to terminate his treatment of the patient,” the lawyers added.

In May 2022, Dr. Faber said the Department of Child and Family Services contacted him regarding a positive drug test Aaron had. The singer tested positive for “opioids like hydrocodone and oxycodone.”

Dr. Faber told the officials he had not prescribed Aaron those drugs. Aaron told the doctor he received the medication from his dentist.

The doctor said this was confirmed by the database. He said he continued treating Aaron from June 19, 2022, to October 21, 2022. He said he closely monitored Aaron’s medications and communicated with his constantly.

He said, “The patient did not exhibit any medication red flags or substance abuse behavior.”

Dr. Faber said he refilled Aaron’s prescription for Xanax along with Seroquel, Hydroxyzine, Trazodone Gabapentin, Halcion and Propranolol.

“This was the last time that Dr. Faber prescribed any medications to the patient,” the motion read. The doctor said Aaron attended a videoconference with him on October 21, 2022.

He said Aaron admitted that he partook in one episode of huffing compressed gas and stated there were no other instances in which he had a huffing episode.

The doctor said he told Aaron to stop huffing and did not prescribe him medications. Aaron was found dead in his bathtub on November 5, 2022, at the age of 34.

“The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Report indicated that the cause of death was ascribed to drowning as effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam. The report also ruled the death an accident, which occurred due to the patient being submerged in the bathtub after inhalation of compressed gas and intake of alprazolam,” Dr. Faber’s lawyer said.

The doctor denied being responsible and argued the record proves his case. He demanded the suit be tossed.

A judge has yet to rule.