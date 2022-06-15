Written in partnership with Amir Bakian

Successfully growing a business to its maximum potential is, of course, something every entrepreneur aspires to do. While failure always seems to be a possibility, some exceed expectations over and over again. Who are serial successors, what do they do differently? Are they just lucky? Dallas Imbimbo’s story gives an insight.

‘The Shoe Surgeon’, ‘Kush Bottles’, ‘Unrivaled’, ‘BigRentz’ – Los Angeles based Dallas Remo Imbimbo grows businesses on a large scale. What industry, you’re asking? Looking at his portfolio, the answer might be ‘anything he can be passionate about’.

Starting A Little Famous

You might think that his early appearance on the CBS TV-show ‘The Amazing Race’ opened a few doors for him, but it’s a fact that Dallas Imbimbo proved entrepreneurial talent long before his charming screen camo alongside his mother. Starting his first company in 7th grade, the company called ‘Kid DJ Mobile Entertainment’ was a great success – he’d DJ all the local middle school dances, high school dances, weddings and birthday parties. Imbimbo then attended UC Davis and by the end of his Junior year Dallas Imbimbo had started a company called ‘Pack My Dorm’, a moving and storage solution for college students, gaining partnerships with UC Berkeley, UC Davis, Stanford and UC Santa Cruz. Seeing opportunities and seizing them, in the best way possible.

If at this point you’ve created the image of a nerdy young IT-entrepreneur like a teenage Steve jobs, we have to correct you there. Dallas Imbimbo walked on the college basketball team in his sophomore year and is throwing hoops passionately till this day.

After college, Dallas Imbimbo founded KushBottles, which later would turn into KushCo Holdings with Nicolas Kovacevic. KushCo Holdings is an American company that sells packaging, containers, and other ancillary products for the cannabis industry. At this point called Greenlane Holdings, the company is publicly traded on Nasdaq.

Making It Look Easy – Does It Mean It Is?

In 2012 the entrepreneur founded a company called ‘BigRentz’ which he himself describes as ‘Uber for the construction equipment rental industry’. The company was listend in the top 50-fastest-growing companies and has powered events such as the Super Bowl and the World Series. In 2016, he co-founded an investment firm called ‘Alpha West’ with one of the main investments being into a company called The Shoe Surgeon’.

‘The Shoe Surgeon’ with Dominic Ciambrone. Ciambrone is the creative, a sneaker virtuoso known to deconstruct and rebuild shoes with top quality materials, and even create his own designs from scratch, often in collaboration with some of the biggest names in the industry. That includes brands like Gucci, Nike, Netflix, NBA, NFL, Golden State Warriors, Bentley as well as superstars such as Justin Bieber.

Dallas Imbimbo is the business side of ‘The Shoe Surgeon’, but the two business partners share a passion for sports and fashion, the result of the combined forces being a thriving business with true celebrity appeal.

In 2019 Imbimbo co-founded ‘Unrivaled Inc’, a leading cannabis brand and distribution platform that is publicly traded.

Yes, Dallas Imbimbo’s success stories make it look easy. That doesn’t mean it is. But it shows that it’s possible if you pick clear opportunities and make the right decisions while taking risks. In depth, there is a lot to learn from serial successors and modern entrepreneurs like Imbimbo. His last success definitely wasn’t his last success.