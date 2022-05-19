The following is content supplied by Ascend Agency

The growth and increased use of the digital space have been a significant blessing to many. Influencers are one of the groups who make a living off social media through content creation. They leverage their massive following to influence and sell their products. It can be difficult to establish a career in such a thriving space. You need to have an authentic and unique brand that resonates with people and that they can relate to.

David Imonitie Jr. is a successful entrepreneur and top influencer. Born in Merryville, Missouri, Imonitie Jr. commands a massive audience and a solid understanding of the industry. His practical, tried-and-tested strategies make him the number one African American income earner in the direct sales industry. Incredibly, Imonitie Jr. unparalleled attributes and capabilities have also seen him rank seventh in the 150-million-people sector.

David also shares his inspiring business journey through a series of ups and downs to realize his success. The college drop-out spent several years in the network marketing industry, but it didn’t go too well for him. Imonitie Jr. is one of those uncommon individuals who knows precisely what he wants to accomplish next. This enables him to plan and remain focused on his goals. His five years in the network marketing industry taught him a lot about efficiently executing his goals.

“I had a different mindset of making money in network marketing. I had to do a lot of things I didn’t like. Those were not my principles. Soon, I started doing things my own way. I left the company I was working for and started my own network marketing business. What followed resulted from my self-belief, honesty, and hard work,” Imonitie Jr. explains.

David is the complete entrepreneurial package, a successful trainer and an avid investor, inspiring others. Imonitie Jr. believes that everyone will face situations in their lives where they must choose between good and wrong. They must decide what is and is not morally correct. Immoral practices can sometimes help you make millions.

David also believes that regardless of the organization you work for, you should be honest with yourself. Even if you start your own business, you should not use it to gain money by doing something that contradicts your values or ideals. David claims that this will only bring you brief success.

Courtesy of David Imonitie Jr

“You can be one of the most educated people in your group, but if you don’t strive to utilize your skills, no one will give you a silver spoon and make you popular. You have to be genuine, authentic, and most importantly, someone who stands for truth and makes the right decisions,” says Imonitie Jr..

In the coming years, Imonitie Jr. envisions himself continuing to grow and expand his business empire. His growth strategy includes working with other experts in the digital marketing world. To him, having an expansive industry network is crucial for any industry growth, which remains one of his top priorities. He wants to impact one billion lives with a message of “belief and hope in their desired future.”