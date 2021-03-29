This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Are you looking for a “fiery” cocktail that’ll wow your friends? If so, you’ve got to check out our take on the “sinfully sweet” Satan’s Whiskers. Created in Los Angeles during Prohibition, this orange-tinged drink is perfect for those who want to add some sizzle to their martini hour.

Since the Satan’s Whiskers has a pronounced orange flavor, we just had to add a dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil! Made with a blend of hemp extract, stevia, and orange oil, our CBD tincture will add some sweetness to this fabulous cocktail.

CBD Satan’s Whiskers Recipe

An interesting thing about Satan’s Whiskers is that you could prepare it two ways: “straight” or “curled.” The only difference between these drinks is which orange liqueur you use. If you pick Grand Marnier, then you’re going to enjoy the “straight” version. Those who choose orange curaçao, however, will get the “curled” experience.

We know what you’re thinking: “Is there a big difference between these drinks?” Well, that all depends on how refined your palate is. The best advice we could give is to try each of these renditions and see which one you prefer!

Ingredients

1 oz gin

1/2 oz sweet vermouth

1/2 oz dry vermouth

1/4 oz Grand Marnier

1/2 oz orange juice

2 dashes orange bitters

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Orange peel

Directions

Pour all ingredients except the orange peel and Tribe CBD oil into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and an orange peel

Even though Satan’s Whiskers has been around for decades, there aren’t a ton of variations. Indeed, most recipes only differ in how much of each ingredient you put into this cocktail.

For instance, many bartenders opt to put just ½ oz of gin for a less boozy experience. Alternatively, you could add one ounce of gin and keep all of the other ingredients at ½ oz (except for the orange bitters and Tribe CBD oil, of course).

You might also see some bartenders add more or less bitters depending on whether they use curaçao or Grand Marnier. Indeed, it’s more likely the “straight” cocktail will contain just one to two dabs of bitters, while the “curled” version could have as much as four or five dashes.

As always, we recommend trying different ingredient levels based on your preferences. Once you’ve found your perfect proportions, be sure to write them down so you’ll never forget!

