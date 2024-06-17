Dan Benson

In the early 2000s, Dan played Zeke Beakerman on the Disney Channel original series Wizards of Waverly Place, starring Selena Gomez. However, he eventually left the TV industry for the world of porn. Now that he’s a full-time OnlyFans creator, he said in January 2024 that he thinks his NSFW career is the reason he wouldn’t be asked back on Wizards. “I made choices… I put the chance of bringing back the character that I played away when I decided to go along this path of being an adult content creator. I get it,” he told TMZ. “Do I think that by me doing porn made it so they can’t bring my character back? Yes. The short answer is yes. I think that I put them in a situation where they don’t have a choice. They can’t reasonably bring back my character without bringing back all of the weight that my personal choices have [caused]… It’s crazy to be an adult content creator, and it’s crazier to do it so publicly and to be a former child actor from a Disney Channel show.”