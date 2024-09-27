Giving it another go? 90 Day Fiancé alum Yohan Geronimo seemingly teased he’s back together with estranged wife Daniele Gates.

The Dominican Republic native, 33, posted and deleted a selfie of him and Daniele, 42, on Wednesday, September 25. He captioned the post “Otra Vez,” which means “Again” in English and added a heart emoji.

Although Yohan’s Instagram has since been deactivated, the New York native also fueled speculation she was reuniting with her ex after revealing to her followers that she was preparing for a trip to the Dominican Republic. In an Instagram Live, she asked any fans who are now or who have been “in a relationship” with her husband in the last year to contact her so she “knows what she’s dealing with.”

“I will not put you on the internet, I will not put you on television. I will not send him your screenshots,” she said on September 20. “If you’ve given him money, please send this to your friends who are also in communication with my husband.”

When asked by a fan if she was getting back with Yohan, she replied, “So I’m going to the D.R. and either I’m leaving with a husband or I’m leaving with a divorce.”

“He is insisting that we should stay together,” she continued. “I don’t think it’s a good idea because I don’t think anything has changed. I think it’s just going to be a fight all the time, I’ve lived in peace without all that.”

TLC

Daniele and Yohan’s tumultuous relationship has played out throughout the 90 Day Fiancé franchise since 2022. Although over the years they clashed over finances and their living situation, the drama took centerstage during their latest appearance on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when Daniele accused the personal trainer of cheating on her with “at least six other women” during their marriage. In addition, a mistress of Yohan came foward and claimed she was having an affair with him since before he married Daniele.

“She told me she met his father and his nephew and gave them money, that she had sex with him for all these years and she knew he was married and that he brought her to this apartment complex,” Daniele explained about the woman’s claims during a December 2023 confessional, adding that she was asked if they planned to get a divorce. “She gave me a play by play of their entire relationship and described every single detail, every time she saw him, sent me pictures that he sent her.”

Daniele added that Yohan allegedly sent the other woman “a picture of his d–k on Christmas Eve while [she] was handing out gifts to his family in his neighborhood.”

The business owner went on to admit that she was shocked by the claims that Yohan was unfaithful. “I think that the Yohan that I was seeing and was believing was there was never actually in front of me,” the yoga instructor said. “I honestly, like, I have no idea who this man is.”

Yohan denied sending explicit photos or receiving money from other women during the tell-all special. However, Daniele remained certain that he had, revealing that she had added all the women connected to Yohan on her own social media profiles.