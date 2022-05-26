Winter Everett has gone on a public weight loss journey since she first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé. During the upcoming season of her family’s spinoff show, The Family Chantel, Winter takes a dramatic step for her health, undergoing weight loss surgery.

Fans first met Winter when she appeared as a guest in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? In 2017. Her family later became the stars of their spinoff show after grabbing fans’ attention with their relatable personalities.

Courtesy Winter Everett/Instagram

Although Winter got her reality TV start as Chantel Jimeno’s younger sister, The Family Chantel now revolves around her own life. Season 3 focused on her relationship with former longtime boyfriend Jah. In the show’s upcoming season, Winter dives deeper into her weight loss journey.

Winter’s Weight Loss History

In a 2016 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Winter took cameras along to a consultation appointment for bariatric surgery. She was 313 pounds at the time. In 2020, Winter lost 50 pounds and has continued to shed weight ever since. During season 4 of her family’s TLC show, Winter takes the next step in her health journey and moves forward with the weight loss surgery she contemplated years prior.

What Procedure Did Winter Undergo?

Winter underwent gastric sleeve surgery. The procedure, which is also called sleeve gastrectomy, is a type of bariatric surgery that shrinks the stomach for the purpose of long-term weight loss.

However daunting, Winter did not have to face the operation alone. Her mom, Karen Everett, and sister Chantel were there alongside her to offer support.

While comforting her sister before the surgery, Chantel assured Winter that “it’s going to be OK,” adding that it is the start of a new beginning for her.

After reassuring Winter, Chantel goes on to explain that the surgeon will be removing 75 percent of her sibling’s stomach.

When Does Season 4 of The Family Chantel Come Out?

The fourth season of the TLC show airs Monday, June 6.