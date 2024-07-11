90 Day Fiancé star Varya Malina marked five years with her longtime love interest, Geoffrey Paschel, as they continue to live apart amid the Tennessee native’s prison sentence.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been five years since you @geoffrey.paschel landed in Russia to meet me in person for the first time,” Varya, 34, captioned a carousel of photos with her partner via Instagram on Thursday, July 11. “What a wild ride it’s been! You always tell me I’m the best woman in the world, and sometimes I almost believe you.”

She joked that she deserved “some credit” for enduring his “endless predicaments.” The influencer concluded the sweet message, “Love you more and more every day.”

The “endless predicaments” the Russia native is seemingly hinting toward is Paschel’s 18-year prison sentence. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls in October 2021, after his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, reported that he assaulted her at his Rocky Hill, Tennessee, home.

“The victim told officers that she had been assaulted in her home by Paschel. Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times,” according to a June 2018 statement from the Knox County District Attorney’s Office. “She was also thrown to the ground and dragged.”

Paschel also “took the victim’s cell phone” and prohibited her from leaving the residence. Wilson was only able to escape after her ex had fallen asleep, and she fled to a neighbor’s home.

Since his guilty verdict, the TLC personality has relentlessly fought to appeal his charges. Paschel filed his most recent appeal on July 6, 2022, with the Court of Criminal Appeals of Tennessee at Knoxville. Unfortunately, in September 2023, a judge denied the appeal, and it was determined that the TV personality would not be released early.

“Upon consideration thereof, this Court is of the opinion that there is no error in the judgments of the trial court,” a judgment filed on September 14, 2023, and obtained by In Touch read. “It is, therefore, ordered and adjudged by this Court that the judgments of the trial court are affirmed, and the case is remanded to the Criminal Court for Knox County for execution of the judgments of that court and for collection of the costs accrued.”

Geoffrey first debuted his relationship with Varya during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in February 2020. Geoffrey proposed to Varya at the end of the spinoff, but the couple were not allowed to attend the season’s tell-all due to Paschel’s legal battle.

Despite the circumstances, Varya has been living in Paschel’s Tennessee home since his sentencing in November 2021 and has been adamant about slamming online trolls who say she’s “wasting her time” waiting for Geoffrey’s release.

“Geoffrey and I are the closest of people and the most important emotional support for each other. You’ll see us reunited soon,” she wrote via social media in January 2023. “However, while we are apart, I’m not locked in four walls. I have my own dreams to chase and my own goals to achieve. Watch me do it with all the grace I have!”