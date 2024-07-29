90 Day Fiancé star Statler Riley claimed that TLC “stole” her idea for a rumored spinoff.

Statler, 33, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 28, to accuse the network of stealing a show concept from her. She reshared a post from fan Instagram account shabootydotcom, which explained that the rumored show called 90 Day House was “in early production, but will be filming soon.” The post further explained that the show will feature ten fan favorites from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise as they live in a house with “a new batch of regular people.”

The fan account also said that Tim Malcolm, Tiffany Franco and Asuelu Pulaa are expected to star on the show.

While resharing the post via her Instagram Stories, Statler said she planned to take legal action. “Looks like I’ll officially be filing a lawsuit for them using my stolen idea,” she wrote.

“I’m not kidding. Luckily I’ve had enough coaching to prove that this was my idea that I presented to them 1.5 years ago. The fact that Sharp Entertainment/90 Day have used my idea w/out giving me credit or paying me is a breach of intellectual property and I’m ready to prove it,” she continued in a following slide. “This company is so devoid of a moral backbone and my lawyers and I have been waiting to prepare this case.”

Statler then claimed that she and a few other cast members “who still have a backbone are thinking of renting a place for a month where we livestream full time and show you unedited reality.”

She went on to share a poll and encouraged fans to vote on whether or not they would boycott 90 Day House in favor of her live stream.

“We will have cast members whose NDAs have run out and are chomping at the bit to reveal all the dirty deets,” the reality star continued about her own project. “(As well as cast members who are under their NDA but no longer give AF) b/c why play clean against a dirty company?”

Statler revealed in another slide that several former cast members expressed interest in joining her live stream project, while her final slide on the topic included a direct message to the franchise’s production company.

“It turns out, Sharp, when you manipulate good people into looking bad, ruin their reputations, pay them jack s–t and then leave them out to dry w/ no mental health support and a s–t ton of ppl who publicly hate them and loudly say it, they get pretty pissed!” she wrote. “Who knew lol.”

TLC

Statler made her franchise debut alongside then-girlfriend Dempsey Wilkinson during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2023. The pair continued to document their love story during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which premiered in July.

While Statler and Dempsy haven’t confirmed if they’re still together, Statler hinted that they split by accusing Dempsey of scamming her and cheating on her in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts.