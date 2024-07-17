90 Day Fiancé star Sophie Sierra isn’t quite done with her husband, Rob Warne, despite him breaking up with her.

In a teaser for the Sunday, July 21, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Rob, 33, reunited with his estranged wife, 25, after ending their relationship by reading her a long letter in the previous episode. Rob was confused as to why Sophie wanted to arrange the meeting.

“I don’t understand what the f–k you did,” Sophie told Rob. “You’re trying to break up with me, how does that make any sense, when I’m the one that moved out, and I was upset?”

The influencer was puzzled by Rob’s decision to break up with her, as she felt she “should’ve” been the one to leave him due to his past mistakes. Despite this, she continued to try to make their relationship work. In turn, Rob said Sophie “wasn’t trying” as she couldn’t “let go” of their past issues.

“I’m away from you for a reason. I don’t just leave you because we’re having a great time,” she explained. “Dump me, fine, you’ll never f–king see me again … I literally said, ‘This is my last chance to give you, we can have a few days, if you don’t wanna f–king try a last time, then bye then. Have a good f–king life.’”

After her passionate speech, Rob simply turned around and headed for the exit. “I don’t,” he said before walking out the door. “I don’t want to keep trying and getting nowhere.”

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

Rob and Sophie were first introduced on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé in October 2023. They met after Sophie started following “Instagram pages for cute mixed-race guys.” The two began following each other and Rob suggested they chat via FaceTime. Although Sophie was initially hesitant, she agreed, and their conversation lasted eight hours.

TLC

After narrowly making it down the aisle during the series, the pair returned to document their continuing issues during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The couple relocated from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas, ready to start their life together as newlyweds. However, during the March 17 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, it was revealed that they were having problems. After Sophie discovered shocking videos from another woman on Rob’s phone, she moved in with her friend Kay.

In Touch exclusively confirmed that Sophie and Rob called it quits in March. “They haven’t officially filed because the show is still going on,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time about a possible divorce. “Sophie and Rob still keep in touch and are friends but they are not together.”

The insider added that the pair “haven’t been” together since Sophie moved in with Kay. “They moved in together around May of last year and have been living together since,” the source said.

However, months later, Rob and Sophie confused TLC fans after being spotted spending a day together at Disneyland in June.

Fans can watch their love story unfold on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.