90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah Garner tried to make her boyfriend, Sarper Güven, jealous by showing him a 143-page letter from her ex.

Shekinah, 42, and Sarper, 44, reunited in Turkey during the Monday, July 8, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way after they spent three months apart. While she was in Los Angeles, Shekinah found a lengthy letter that her ex previously wrote to her and decided to show it to Sarper amid their trust issues.

“We’ve had some really big fights,” Shekinah explained in a confessional before their reunion. “He tried to break up with me. Plus, there are two things from Sarper’s past that have been a continuous thorn in our relationship. His sleazy black book of women he slept with and his bottle collection.”

After noting that she threatened to not return to Turkey if Sarper had not gotten rid of his bottle collection, she explained that he refused to throw away the collection and wanted to talk about it in person. Since the collection acts as a way for Sarper to remember the women of his past, Shekinah explained that she was bringing the letter to give her boyfriend a glimpse into her own past relationship.

“My very first boyfriend, when I was 16 years old, wrote me a letter that’s 143 pages long,” the reality star said. “He went to the boarding school that I went to and we were madly in love and we were forbidden from speaking to each other. We couldn’t even be in the same room together because it was a very strict Christian School. So we resorted to writing letters and he wrote me a 143-page letter and I saved it for many years because it was just really very special to me and it was like the longest letter I’d ever heard of.”

Shekinah told a friend that she was bringing the letter to Turkey to give Sarper “a dose of his own medicine,” adding that she wanted to “see how he does with something from my past because I have been so patient with him and he should know that I mean business.”

While she said she’s “madly in love” with Sarper, she said that she can’t marry him if he’s still attached to his past. “He needs to show me that he can be the man that I need him to be,” Shekinah added.

The couple had a sweet reunion at the airport, though chaos ensued when Shekinah noticed Sarper hadn’t removed the bottles in his home. Sarper acknowledged that she didn’t like the bottles, though urged her to take time to get used to them.

“It’s not that I don’t like it, I literally hate it,” she fired back.

Courtesy of Shekinah Garner/Instagram

While fans didn’t get to see Shekinah show Sarper her ex’s letter, the teaser clip for the Monday, July 15, episode showed the personal trainer throwing the binder that held the letter on the ground.

“He’s making me question why I even returned to Turkey,” she admitted in the clip.