90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah Garner clapped back at critics who slammed Sarper Güven for sleeping with 2,500 women.

“I think it’s terrible, you know, in this day in age to be, like, essentially slut shaming people, which is what that is,” Shekinah, 41, told TMZ on Monday, July 1, about the backlash Sarper, 44, has faced for the number of women he’s had sex with. “It’s so demeaning, so wrong. He’s a grown man. He’s not doing anything wrong.”

After admitting she doesn’t think his body count shows “integrity,” Shekinah made it clear she plans to stand by her man. “I love him and trust him and I think that, you know, I think that’s in his past,” she added.

Shekinah then reflected on the trust in their relationship, admitting it can be difficult when she is traveling. “It’s definitely hard when I’m not in Turkey with him and I do come back to L.A. a lot to see my daughter,” she said. “When I’m here, I do need constant reassurance. Like, I do check in with him all the time.”

“You can’t just trust somebody overnight,” the TLC personality added. “They have to earn that.”

She went on to praise Sarper for being “open” about his sexual history. “He’s very honest and forthcoming and the fact that he decided to share that with everyone, I mean, props to him for doing that,” Shekinah said. “I don’t think it’s a good reason to make him feel bad for it.”

The Turkey native revealed the number of women he’s slept with during his debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in July 2023, explaining that most of his hookups were one-night stands.

“I danced over 600 Bachelorette parties. Half of the brides wanted to sleep with me,” the former exotic dancer explained during a September 2023 episode. “If they were beautiful, yeah, I slept with them. It was a service, I mean. It was just for fun, for me. I never thought I would settle down.”

After he faced backlash for the admission, Sarper further spoke about the issue during the season 5 tell-all in December 2023. “I’m not proud of that,” he told host Shaun Robinson.

Shekinah responded by asking Sarper if he was interested in learning the number of men she’s had sex with. After he said he didn’t want to know, the other 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars slammed him for being hypocritical. The drama continued when Shekinah explained he had a bottle collection that’s tied to his memories with other women.

“He has a memory with each bottle, with a female, and he keeps all the bottles,” she told the group. However, Sarper insisted he didn’t consider the bottles to be “trophies.”

He then shut down his skeptics by arguing that he wasn’t exaggerating the number of women he’s had sex with. “I mean, Shekinah knows it, I count everything. I think I have an OCD about that,” Sarper told the group.