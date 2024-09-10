90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah Garner is giving Sarper Güven a second chance after ripping out her hair extensions in a heated fight.

Shekinah, 42, and Sarper, 44, reunited at a nearby cafe during the Monday, September 9, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, days after the mom of one had been staying at a hotel the previous few nights following the tense altercation.

“I can’t sleep,” he complained as soon as he sat down. “I’m taking sleeping pills and I’m just waking up. I’m overthinking nonstop.”

Shekinah slammed the Turkey native and said she didn’t feel bad for him as his “ailments” were a “result” of his actions. In addition, Shekinah said that he should “feel sorry” for the huge argument they had a few nights earlier about the vanity she wanted — though it wasn’t the one he had chosen.

“Sarper, you ripped my hair extension out of my head,” she said. “Have you even asked me one time if my head is okay?” Although Sarper tried to excuse the behavior as an “accident,” she said it didn’t matter as “every time I see the side of you that’s angry, it changes how I see you.”

“Eventually, my emotions and feelings towards you are going to completely change,” she told her boyfriend. “And I don’t want that to happen, but I’m just telling you it can happen in one night.”

The personal trainer blamed his behavior on being stressed about their future, which included having to tell his family that they applied for a K-1 fiancé visa to move to the United States. Sarper pleaded with Shekinah to not “throw the one year to garbage.” However, it was hard for her due to a previous abusive relationship she endured.

“I actually was in a relationship with someone … He was perfect. He opened every door. He pulled out every chair,” she told Sarper, who didn’t want to hear about her past. “But guess what, he had a bad temper, so he would lash out. And it got to the point where he was touching me in anger, like lashing out, pushing me, restraining me, tormenting me, literally frightening me.”

After learning about her “past traumas,” Sarper admitted it made him “regret” their altercation even more. “She had to tell me, but I never let her tell me the past,” he said in a confessional interview. “And that’s my fault.”

Shekinah decided to forgive Sarper but said if his anger erupted again, their relationship would be over. “Sarper is 43 years old, and he’s never been held accountable for his actions in a relationship,” she told cameras. “That is going to end here. He’s lucky that I love him enough to give him a second chance.”

She insisted that Sarper go to therapy to get control of his emotions, as she was “putting her foot down” and wouldn’t be OK with her daughter “tolerating this kind of disrespect.”

“I want to believe that he can do this,” she told producers. “The way that he can show me that he learned anything is by changing, and I think he will if he loves me as much as he says he does.”