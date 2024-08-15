90 Day Fiancé couple Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez are expecting baby No. 1! Bilal shared the exciting news via Instagram while celebrating his wife’s 40th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my lovely wife! Celebrating you and our new bundle of joy coming soon!” he captioned the Thursday, August 15, post.

Later in the post, Bilal opened up about their fertility struggles while trying to start a family.

“This year, you’ve given us the most precious gift of all — our little one on the way. After experiencing two miscarriages we are beyond excited for our new addition to the family,” he later wrote. “As we prepare to welcome our child, I am filled with awe at the thought of our family growing and sharing our love in a new way. I feel incredibly blessed to walk this journey with you.”

The family patriarch made the exciting announcement just eight months after Bilal’s romantic baby proposal to the Trinidad and Tobago native on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all.

Prior to getting on one knee in front of the cast and asking Shaeeda to have his baby, the couple was initially on opposite ends when it came to growing their family.

“I have been trying to have this conversation with Bilal, but it’s always on deaf ears,” the yoga entrepreneur said during a November 2022 episode. “Every time I blink my eyes, I hear tick-tock. I feel as if I continue to wait, I could wait a lifetime.”

However, Bilal surprised viewers during the tell-all special after he told host Shaun Robinson that he and Shaeeda had begun the baby-making process.

“When it comes to having children, I just realized, like how much it’d mean to her,” Bilal explained during part 3 of the special, which aired in January 2023. “But then, she flip-flopped on me.”

According to Shaeeda, her mind changed because she believed that Bilal didn’t trust her when it came to their finances and hinted that he would never want to open a joint bank account together.

“When it comes to Bilal and finances, he keeps me out of the loop completely,” Shaeeda explained. “I don’t have a clue about anything.”

Bilal and Shaeeda made their debut on season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, which debuted in April 2022. The TLC alums met online and after spending a week together in person, they decided they wanted to get married. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple wouldn’t see each other again for two years.

Shaeeda’s arrival to the United States wouldn’t be easy as the couple came from two very different backgrounds. Bilal was a successful real estate investor and agent, who also had two children of his own. Meanwhile, Shaeeda still lived under her parent’s roof at home.

Despite a rocky road to the aisle, Bilal and Shaeeda got married on December 18, 2021, in Lees Summit, In Touch confirmed at the time.