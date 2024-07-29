90 Day Fiancé star Sarper Güven seemingly didn’t end on good terms with an ex after she seemingly reached out to his new girlfriend, Shekinah Garner, to “trash him.”

In a teaser for the Monday, July 29, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way shared by People, Shekinah, 41, was glamming herself out for a night out in Turkey, which surprised her boyfriend as they didn’t have plans together.

“I am meeting with your ex Nora,” the mom of one revealed in a surprising twist. “She reached out to me and she told me that she had stuff she wanted to tell me about her relationship with you and she didn’t want to text about it, so I’m gonna meet with her.”

Sarper, 44, called his ex-girlfriend reaching out to Shekinah “bulls–t” and tried to warn her that Turkish girls “exaggerate everything.” Meanwhile, Shekinah felt she wasn’t getting “the whole story” from Sarper about his past and Nora’s messages stood out to her since she claimed to have an “actual relationship with him.”

“I said to you everything about myself. I don’t remember that thing between us in details [sic],” Sarper replied, alleging he “never” had feelings for his ex. In a private confessional, he claimed Nora reaching out to Shekinah was only to “trash him.”

“I don’t understand what Shekinah thinks right now. I mean, that girl, ex of mine, why she reach to my girlfriend [sic]?” he told producers. “If she wants to say, something good about me, she can make a comment, put a heart, something, good guy. Say you are created for each other. Say something like this, but no.”

TLC

Shekinah and Sarper first debuted their relationship on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in July 2023. The couple met by chance when the California resident used a dating app while traveling in Sarper’s hometown of Istanbul, Turkey. Despite initially dating long distance, they revealed during their season 6 return that they had applied for the K-1 visa with plans for Sarper to move to the United States, though the personal trainer was not enthusiastic about the move.

Apart from their physical distance, the former exotic dancer’s past romances have been a major obstacle in his relationship with Shekinah, previously revealing he’d slept with more than 2,500 women in his lifetime. The issue was reignited when Shekinah arrived at his home in Turkey during the July 8 episode of the spinoff and his bottle collection was still intact despite her previously telling him to get rid of it. Shekinah previously explained that each bottle was tied to a specific memory with another woman.

In order to get back at Sarper, she tried to make him jealous by showing him a 143-page letter from an ex-boyfriend. “My very first boyfriend, when I was 16 years old, wrote me a letter that’s 143 pages long,” the reality star said. “He went to the boarding school that I went to and we were madly in love and we were forbidden from speaking to each other. We couldn’t even be in the same room together because it was a very strict Christian School. So we resorted to writing letters and he wrote me a 143-page letter and I saved it for many years because it was just really very special to me and it was like the longest letter I’d ever heard of.”

Shekinah told a friend that she was bringing the letter to Turkey to give Sarper “a dose of his own medicine.” However, it only caused turmoil for the couple, as Sarper stormed out of the room and told her he “didn’t want to talk” anymore.