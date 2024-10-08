90 Day Fiancé star Sarper Güven previously advocated that girlfriend Shekinah Garner get a nose job and even helped design her new nose, though he admitted to having second thoughts after learning they can’t have sex for one month after the operation.

During the Monday, October 7, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Shekinah, 42, went to a consultation for her revision nose job in Turkey after she had two previous rhinoplasties. Sarper, 44, expressed his own concerns after he previously wondered if Shekinah wanted to have a third surgery.

“I’m so anxious about her surgery because she will take anesthetics and it can take two to three hours,” he said in a confessional. “I tried my best to convince her, ‘You’re already beautiful, you are starting to look like a factory production.’”

Sarper added, “Every girl is starting to look like each other. I don’t want that but she wants it so it’s out of my hands.”

The personal trainer made sure he was completely included in the consultation, and he asked to step in when the doctor began marking up Shekinah’s nose. “I’m a little control freak in our relationship and I just studied the work,” Sarper said. “Can I show you something?”

Sarper then showed the surgeon where he hoped Shekinah’s nose could change, while she said her boyfriend had “a vision for what he wants my nose to look like.”

“When I saw there’s no chance we can cancel the surgery, I said to her, ‘At least give me a chance to me to talk doctor and tell him what I want because I will be the one who will see that every day,’” the Turkey native explained in a confessional.

Meanwhile, the doctor said that Shekinah’s appointment was the “first time” a significant other weighed in. “It’s different and weird, but it’s OK,” the doctor added in a confessional.

Not only did Sarper have concerns about the surgery, but Shekinah admitted she had her own hesitations. “After surgery, I’m not going to be my usual self,” she said in a confessional. “I’m not going to be serving Sarper. I’m not going to be entertaining him. I’m not going to be bubbly and happy. I’m going to be in pain.”

“So I look at spending my recovery with Sarper as a test,” the mother of one added. “I really hope that he can step up because it’s going to determine whether or not this is somebody that I can live the rest of my life with.”

Sarper’s concerns grew during the following appointment, in which a nurse explained several post-op rules including that they couldn’t be sexually intimate for one month after the surgery.

“One month, 30 days?” Sarper asked, while Shekinah added, “Wait, why? That’s so long.”

While the nurse explained that physical activity could lead to bleeding, Sarper made it clear he wasn’t OK with the rules. “I know that surgery comes with a set of restrictions but I’m shocked,” he said. “I have not heard these things before.”

After Sarper emphasized that they would have to go 7,200 hours without sex, Shekinah asked if there were any ways they could get around the rule. “What if I’m not doing the extreme physical activity? He’s doing all the work,” she suggested, and the nurse simply said that would be “fine.”

“I almost had a heart attack [when] she said one month,” Sarper said after the nurse left the room.

Shekinah said she wanted to “focus on my surgery right now,” though Sarper said they could “go home right now.”

“You can go home,” she fired back. “I think you should go home and I’ll just stay here because you’re stressing me out at this point.”

Shekinah then acknowledged in a confessional that Sarper wanted her “to cancel this surgery.” She continued, “But we’re here in the hospital and I really want this. So we are going to find a way around this ‘no sex for a month’ thing.”

As Shekinah went into the operating room, Sarper continued to express his concerns. “Right now, our relationship is on eggshells, and I want to show that I will be always with her, but I never in my life looked after anyone, so it will be difficult,” he told the cameras.