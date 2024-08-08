90 Day Fiancé fans have watched Shekinah Garner and her boyfriend Sarper Güven discuss their money issues on the TLC franchise, and she is now opening up about their finances.

While speaking to Parade in an interview published on Wednesday, August 7, Shekinah, 42, reacted to backlash she’s received for always traveling to Turkey to see Sarper. “I decided early on in the relationship, as the woman, I don’t really care for the fact that I’m the one coming to him all the time,” she told the outlet. “That made me feel like I was stepping out of my feminine role and being more masculine, the pursuer, you know, I’m going to Turkey.”

“He’s never coming to the U.S. to be with me, and I thought he needs to always pay for my flights. He said, I will do that,” the reality star continued. ‘And so he always has.”

Not only does Sarper pay for her flights, but he makes sure to treat her to everything when she’s in Turkey. “I’ve never paid for anything when I’m with Sarper. When I am in Turkey, I save a lot of money because I’m not ever reaching for my wallet,” she revealed. “He dipped into his savings a lot.”

While Shekinah said that she sometimes feels “bad about that,” she added that she has no plans to let Sarper stop paying for her. “But at the same time, he’s a grown man. He can figure it out,” she said.

Shekinah explained their financial arrangement one month after Sarper revealed he was broke during the season 6 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

After admitting he was struggling financially, Sarper explained that he had to cut 90 percent of his personal training clients after Shekinah asked him to stop working with women. “I have no savings left,” the model added.

In addition to facing backlash for her constant travels to Turkey, Sarper has also been slammed for encouraging Shekinah to change her appearance by getting a nose job. However, the mother of one insisted to Parade that she appreciates his input.

“I can see why it sounds crazy. I mean, he’s a man and I guess typically we wouldn’t think that a guy would know what we need as women in terms of, like, beauty things, but he has a real eye for it,” Shekinah said.

The Los Angeles resident added that Sarper has even given her advice regarding her hairstyle. “I mean, he told me I should cut my hair to look more flattering with my face,” she said while pointing out her shorter hairstyle.

Courtesy of Shekinah Garner/Instagram

Shekinah added that Sarper “even does [her] makeup sometimes.” She continued, “He’ll come and do all the finishing touches. I’ll come out and he’ll be like, ‘You look so pretty, but I just want to do a little thing here and there.’And he’ll do little touches.”

“He knows what looks good,” the TV personality said about her partner. “And so I trusted him.”